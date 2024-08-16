Preventing Politics of Pandemonium

People watching Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha during the June and July sessions were hoping that his new tag of leader of opposition would have made him a bit more serious and responsible. But alas, old habits die hard. In his first speech on the motion of thanks to the president’s address, he tried to usurp the Hindutva agenda. In his speech on the budget, he returned to dividing society to carve out a vote bank. Every time the Congress sees such an opportunity, instead of shaping its own narrative it copies what the British did—dividing the people for the sake of politics.

In the first session of the current Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had to surrender to Lord Shiva and display the deity’s portrait in the House. He tried to make the point that the BJP can’t be equated with the entire Hindu community. Indirectly, he suggested that the BJP-RSS can’t be called the sole custodians of Hindu interests. With this, Gandhi tried to move few steps farther from his 2018 assertion that wrongly equated Hindus with Brahmins.

However, the credibility of the Congress’s attempt to occupy the Hindutva space cannot stand the scrutiny of history—of the recent past or a distant one. If Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 ‘janeuadhari’ statement smacked of a me-too approach, in 2024 he is openly eyeing all believing Hindus—an exercise the Congress is clearly unaccustomed to. The party’s record of taking Hindus for granted can’t be hidden behind a Shiva portrait. Rahul must know that his party is incapable of even imagining the hurt Hindus have been serially subjected to by successive Congress regimes.