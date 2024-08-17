Redefining the nature-human contract

At a recent event, I heard an entrepreneur explain that his company, whose business is water-intensive, has undertaken restoration of age-old lakes in the town where his factory is located. These Chola-era lakes were interconnected and designed to facilitate the flow of water down the gradient. However, over time, discharge of industrial effluents, household waste and encroachments degraded the lakes, reducing them to sewers or garbage dumps. Therefore this laudable, voluntary initiative in line with the ‘polluter pays’ principle seeks to restore the once-vibrant ecosystem. Vegetation, aquatic and avian species will begin to thrive and this would improve the microclimate. On completion of the project, water for irrigation and drinking would be made available to the surrounding areas.

Changing weather patterns, extreme temperatures and unseasonal rainfall that we have experienced globally in the past few months have jolted us to realise that the climate crisis and degradation of the ecosystem is a real danger. The issue poses existential challenges and cannot be left to experts and authorities alone. So it is heartening to see initiatives by individuals and organisations that can collectively make a difference.

Several NGOs in Bengaluru are working to clean up and restore lakes. Similarly, due to ongoing efforts of ordinary citizens supplementing government efforts, the tree and forest cover in India has consistently increased. There is also greater awareness of the damage human interventions are inflicting on the planet. The question that arises is whether these efforts are sufficient. A multi-pronged approach—limiting emission of greenhouse gases and pollutants, controlling damage to the environment and creating the bulwark of a wider green cover—is essential.