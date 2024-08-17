The missing props of democracy in films, cricket and science

Independence day is a time for reflection. The discussion has to go beyond the gossip of personalities and the pull of charisma. It has to focus on institutions and the value systems they maintain. It has to identify us a society that has become a hybrid social construct between democracy and the nation-state. How have these institutions fared? Such questions should immediately summon the storyteller. Tragically, the storyteller is missing—another creature rendered obsolescent by so-called modernity.

The storyteller provides the poetry, the meaning, the creation myths of democracy. He creates the weave of memory that makes democracy possible. Democracy is not the litany of one man, one vote, but also a litany of stories, fables and anecdotes that make it meaningful. Every parent, every senior member of the house has a story of partition, about Gandhi, or a song—none of which gets told today as television eats up these pieces of narratives. With the storyteller missing, independence day—with its official, civil-service-like textbook speeches—is arid and empty. Each person is a labyrinth of memories, but this pilgrimage of memories through the memory lane is precisely what is lost. The silence is all-consuming.

What consolidates the aridity of speech is the emptiness of numbers. Democracy, rather than being a normative system, has become a numbers game. Majoritarianism stands for electoralism and even democracy has become a zero-sum game. Numbers help only to mechanically create a social contract, showing little consideration for meaning, nuance, pluralism or dialogue. The valences of dialogue elude the logic of numbers.