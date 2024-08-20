Politics of disaster: The Wayanad case

“Sometimes it takes a natural disaster to reveal a social disaster.” - Jim Wallis
I remember waking up to the news of the Wayanad disaster. A sense of shock and sadness engulfed me as the death toll kept rising. Hundreds died, thousands injured and misplaced, and a flourishing ecosystem was brought to ruins. The landslides underscored the devastating impact of natural disasters on our communities. As the people of Wayanad rise above this disaster, my heart goes to families of those deceased.
At times like this, it is crucial to move past party lines and come together to serve the people affected. This is not the time to play party politics. Yet, the Union government’s decision not to declare it a national disaster has sparked a debate about political bias and the need for consistent disaster management policies. Similar unwillingness on part of the central government was observed on a request to declare the Tamil Nadu floods a national disaster, despite the significant scale of devastation. Disasters are times for empathy, but the Union government seems to be taking its share of electoral revenge over the affected people.
The loss of life and property in Wayanad is staggering. With more than 250 lives lost, thousands injured and entire villages cut off from essential supplies, the situation immediately calls for declaring it as a national disaster. This scale of calamity is unprecedented, with many deceased bodies still to be recovered and a number of bodies yet unidentified. The anguish of the people of Wayanad cannot be put into words. Despite Kerala’s commendable efforts to manage the crisis, the scale of the disaster necessitates additional support from the central government.
Why is it important to declare it a national disaster? Such an official declaration unlocks vital resources and support. It provides substantial financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund , ensuring comprehensive relief and rehabilitation. It leads to the setting up of a calamity relief fund (CRF) with the corpus shared 3:1 between the Centre and the state. Shortfalls in the CRF are filled from the National Calamity Contingency Fund, which the Centre fully funds. Relief is also provided in repaying loans on concessional terms. This coordinated effort is crucial for efficient disaster management, ensuring that affected communities swiftly and comprehensively receive the help they need.
However, the Union government’s hesitation to declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster suggests a troubling politicisation of disaster management, where the severity of a disaster and the immediate needs of the affected population are overshadowed by political considerations.
Tamil Nadu has quickly ensured support to its neighbour. A team of 40 fire and rescue service personnel from Tamil Nadu is engaged in providing relief in the landslide-hit areas. The Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force is also involved in the process, headed by two senior IAS officers. Further, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced immediate monetary support of `5 crore to the Kerala government. This readiness to aid those in need beyond party politics is a crucial step in model governance and a lesson for those in power at the Centre.
The prime minister and his delegation recently visited the disaster site and took cognisance of the matter along with the Kerala chief minister. In his statement later, the PM promised utmost support to the government of Kerala and the people of Wayanad. So the reluctance to declare it a national disaster is baffling. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi requested the Union government in parliament to declare this catastrophe a national disaster. Several House members have made similar submissions. Yet, there is silence.
Do the voices of the people of the south not matter? Does the Union government not believe that a disaster of such scale requires ample support? Does the BJP-led NDA government not believe in the welfare of the people irrespective of who they voted for? Would the Union government react the same way to a similar disaster in Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh?
Wayanad’s plight is not just a regional issue. It is a national concern that demands decisive action. By ignoring its severity, the Union government not only fails the people of Kerala but also sets a dangerous precedent for future disaster management in other ecologically fragile regions. Within the realm of policy and debate, political actors often manipulate important issues by framing them in ways that align with certain political agendas. This polarisation reduces national issues to simplistic and trivial television talking points, overshadowing complex debates and comprehensive solutions, which has risen at an alarming rate.
The need for a uniform, unbiased approach to disaster management is more pressing than ever. It is imperative for civil society, media and political leaders to advocate for fair and consistent application of disaster management policies. Declaring the Wayanad landslides a national disaster is not just a procedural step; it is a necessary intervention to alleviate the suffering of thousands and to ensure a more prepared nation.
As we strive to rebuild Wayanad, let us push for a more equitable and efficient system that ensures comprehensive support for all disaster-affected regions across India. The future resilience of our nation depends on our ability to rise above political divides and work together in the face of natural calamities.
(Views are personal)
Thamizhachi Thangapandian | Member of Lok Sabha from South Chennai