Service to patients on the other side of safety for doctors

Given the short interval between the health ministry’s announcement and the Supreme Court’s constitution of the committee, it is not clear whether the government’s recommendations were reflected in or routed to the NTF. In any case, the top court’s intervention was impactful because its authority and intentions created greater confidence among doctors than the amorphous assurances by the government. The CJI emerged as a knight in shining judicial armour.

While the recent surge of angst among healthcare providers was allayed by the sensitive approach and astute problem-solving skills of the Supreme Court, the reasons for public misconduct and haunting insecurity often experienced by healthcare providers need to be identified and remedied if we have to find appropriate and enduring solutions. The causes vary from systemic deficiencies and structural faults to personal shortcomings like lack of communication skills.

There has been chronically low public financing of health services—failing to reach even 1.5 percent of the GDP for many decades, despite repeated affirmations of the intent to reach 2.5 percent. Health systems vary widely across states in budgetary investments, infrastructure, numbers and skills of different categories of personnel, assured availability of drugs and equipment, emergency transport, governance, constancy and cordiality of community engagement, and efficiency of inter-sectoral coordination. Even the private healthcare sector is heterogeneous in composition and imbalanced in geographic distribution. An overloaded healthcare provider is neither efficient nor empathetic.

Healthcare providers, especially doctors, had previously not been trained in soft skills like clear, courteous and compassionate communication. This is a much needed part of professional health education. The National Medical Commission is now trying to address this gap. Having medico-social workers to guide patients and physician assistants to communicate with attendants and families will reduce the travails of persons seeking care and lower the burden on doctors.

Safety and security protocols are needed for all healthcare institutions with regard to screening at entry and limits on visitors. The response to any untoward incident must be immediate and efficient, since waffling from a baffled administration will only enrage the offended. A national law for protection of doctors and other healthcare personnel was mooted by the national government in an agreement with the IMA in 2017, but it did not move ahead as health as well as law and order are state subjects. The Kerala government has enacted a Code Grey protocol, while the government of Delhi has adopted a Code Violet protocol.

Neither the Supreme Court nor the NTF can remedy all the causes of violence against healthcare providers, but they can certainly identify the problems that are fixable in the short term while proposing policy measures to restore the caring nature of the health system and prevent it from becoming an embattled arena of conflict and chaos. As both public health votaries and politicians will agree, prevention of disease, disorder and disaster is better than belated attempts at resuscitation, or rushed attempts at rescue and relief.

K Srinath Reddy

Distinguished Professor of public health, PHFI, and author of Pulse to Planet

(Views are personal)

(ksrinath.reddy@phfi.org)