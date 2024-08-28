Collective responsibility to fight a global crisis

If there is one crime in the modern world that epitomises how unjust the world is, a crime that ruthlessly exploits human vulnerability for profit, it is human trafficking. The crime’s scars are much worse when the victims are children. Children amount to one-third of trafficking victims in a large part of the world; in parts of Africa and the Mekong delta, they are the majority of victims.

Yet, the crime continues to thrive. A meshwork of organised traffickers spread across borders is constantly outsmarting the rest of the world. Ironic as it may sound, every vulnerability, be it a natural disaster or a war, translates into an opportunity. Every novel technology meant to enrich the global community becomes a tool in the hands of these criminals. As a result, our efforts to combat trafficking often become futile, leading to a collective failure.

So, what is the way forward in addressing such a deeply entrenched crime? Clearly, the solution cannot be scattered or knee-jerk. It cannot be addressed only at the local level, by a single country. A crime involving cross-border networks requires global partnership and a comprehensive framework.

To begin, survivors of child trafficking often hold the critical links needed to dismantle the trafficking network and have the potential to expose and disrupt the entire operation. For example, in Telangana alone in 2023-24, 1,247 rescued child labourers were victims of trafficking. Each of these children is a key to an entire network. A thousand children in one state can provide crucial tip-offs on the trafficking ring. This may seem just a brick in the wall, but it is a brick nonetheless. Imagine other states with thousands of other child survivors adding to this information. Imagine all this information collected in a national database. Now imagine all such national databases from around the world being collated—a common database with a large number of traffickers’ details.