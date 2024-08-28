Star-gazing in a deep state of fear

Are our stars really the stuff that dreams are made of? Was the love peddled to millions of cine lovers built on the tears and humiliation of many women who struggled alongside men to build this palace of illusions? Was the magic of cinema that mesmerised us in starlit worlds just a sham that covered the monstrous greed and megalomania of men who used the economy of cinema to traffic in patriarchal dividends? Do the raptures of agony and ecstasy engendered by cinema that touch our cores make us complicit in oppressively feudal artistic economies?

Among the many film industries in India, Malayalam cinema is considered a cut apart for its progressive politics and innovativeness around plot and style. But, as never before in the history of cinema, Malayalam cinema’s bastions have been stormed and its ramparts razed through a single stroke—Justice Hema Committee’s report filed the epochal voices of a handful of women who questioned the misogynist foundations of this grand castle of deception.

Triggered by the inhuman assault on a female actor in a moving car in broad daylight in 2018 and the subsequent forging of resistance by the Women in Cinema Collective, the state government of Kerala appointed a three-member committee in 2017 under Justice Hema to study the workplace issues experienced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Yet, the very same government sat on the report for four and a half years, citing technicalities and fear of violating the confidentiality of the people who testified. It took many information requests and public outrage for the government to finally make a heavily redacted document available for public perusal, where the nature and extent of the redaction have drawn further flak.

The report, in many places, speaks of the pall of silence and the culture of fear that exist in different cine unions like that of dancers and junior artists, which prevented them from testifying openly before the committee. The fear of losing their meagre employment possibilities, of unauthorised bans and other forms of harassment were enough to silence those whose livelihoods depended on their precarious existence within a male-dominated industry.