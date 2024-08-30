Moving towards a better coalition culture in India

Coalition politics in India is close to its constitutional politics. The politics of the Constitution broadly carries out two functions. First, it limits majoritarian onslaught in executive and legislative actions. Second, it enables the government of the day to frame and implement better policies for the people through its institutions.

Single-party regimes that enjoyed absolute majority often produced aggrandising executive actions. Jawaharlal Nehru invoked Article 356 to dismantle an elected communist government in Kerala and Indira Gandhi misused Article 352 to proclaim Emergency to stay in power. Legislative abuse was quite rampant. The first amendment to the Constitution, that sought to curtail the freedom of expression, was an illiberal gesture by parliament.

The Modi era is characterised by a series of enactments ranging from penalisation of triple talaq to the Citizenship Amendment Act, all pro-majoritarian. No wonder B R Ambedkar’s warning in the Constituent Assembly on November 4, 1948 that “it is for the majority to realise its duty not to discriminate against minorities” was clearly discarded.

But a slew of instances where Modi 3.0 is seen in a roll-back mode signifies a positive and healthy change in the executive and legislative domain. It sent the Wakf Bill for discussion in a joint parliamentary committee. Some coalition parties in the NDA publicly expressed their reservations about the Bill. The Centre also kept in abeyance the draft Broadcast Bill.

It withdrew the notification for recruitment to certain posts by way of lateral entry without following the norms of communal reservation. The budget announcement on indexation was also changed. These developments are in sharp contrast with the decisions of earlier government, ranging from demonetisation to the announcement of lockdown during the pandemic.