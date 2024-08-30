Multinational claims on Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris’s speech at the Democratic National Convention gained her voters for multiple reasons, from her prioritisation of an “opportunity economy” to the evidence that a first-generation American with Indian and Jamaican roots can dream the American dream. It’s not a surprise. Immigrants generally set out on their travels precisely because they dream vividly.

But Indian viewers must have connected with something else—the cavalcade of aunts and uncles Harris put on parade, along with her immediate family. These were the people who had helped to care for the Harris sisters so that their mother could pursue her career in cancer research. It takes a village, and an adoptive village is just as good as the real thing.

South Asians have the extraordinary ability to enlarge families by social osmosis, appropriating uncles and aunts wherever they are found. Harris’s Instagram account reveals she supports the culture of valuing uncles and aunts as substitute parents. It’s not just a South Asian thing anymore—Americans celebrate National Aunt and Uncle’s Day on July 26 every year.

But the history of civilisation is the history of suspicion about the other. When the most prominent international phenomenon is not war but commerce, the world trade order is suspicious of people. Goods and capital are encouraged to cross borders by treaty, but humans are barred or restricted. Politics is innately hostile to immigration in most nations. The rise of far-right parties in Europe was triggered by a combination of economic hardship and the perception that immigrants are an invasive species.