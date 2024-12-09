Five for 2025: Trendspotting in the marketplace

As every Tom, Dick and Harish puts out his trend sheet for 2025, I thought I might as well do it. Here is a list of marketing trends I see in the year ahead and in the years that will roll out thereafter. Do take it with a pinch of salt, if not a shovel of it.

The second currency is the first currency now

All of us as consumers carry two currencies that take us through life. The first has typically been money and the second, time. The second currency now overtakes money. While money can be topped up in our lives in myriad ways, we are yet to discover how to top up time. Consumers in 2025 will be that much more demanding when it comes to how their time is used by marketers. This has ramifications for media, entertainment, distribution systems, retail, ecommerce, quick commerce, customer-service and a whole host of arenas.

Gone are the days when patient marketers expected their consumers to be patient as well. Marketers need to brush up their act on how they create time-saving products, services and systems for their consumers. Charge a fee for it if need be, but save time. Remember, we as consumers are not living. We are dying. One day at a time. How I die must be my choice, dear marketer, not yours.