One Election can be first of many reforms

Politics in India will not be the same once the bill for simultaneous polls becomes law. It would not be a stretch to describe this bill as the mother of all democratic political reforms in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must be credited for his resoluteness and conviction in bringing it to this moment.

His critics, who can’t stomach it, are only assailing the move instead of logically arguing it. However, they can’t deny that despite having the option of allowing the status quo to continue, Modi has decided to take the bull by its horns.

This is noteworthy because in the pre-2014 era, many people in India used to believe that politicians, regardless of their party, had no will to introduce systemic reforms in politics. This was possibly the reason why people like N R Narayana Murthy had once condemned the entire political class, alleging that the vested interests of politicians made them pro-status quo. Modi’s leadership reflects a rejection of that lure.

So it’s heartening to note that the bill for simultaneous elections is now on the anvil. Provisions in this legislation are bound to lead to several desirable transformations.

Firstly, it would mean less time for electoral politics and more for real governance. Secondly, it would greatly reduce the amount of populism political parties are compelled to indulge in as some or the other electoral battle is always around the corner. Thirdly, several reforms that are inherent to simultaneous elections would hugely save resources, human, economic and material. However, what is perhaps more important and hence desirable is that this critical reform generates some healthy debate around a series of other political reforms the nation badly needs for good governance.