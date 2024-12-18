The need for a Judicial code of conduct

The recent controversial hate speech by Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav of the Allahabad High Court deserves to be deprecated in the strongest terms. He made open and disparaging comments against minorities. He mistook constitutional democracy for conventional democracy and spoke as if communal majoritarianism is synonymous to democracy. The oath under the third schedule of the Constitution obliges him to uphold the integrity of India and perform his duties “without fear or favour, affection or ill-will” and also “uphold the Constitution and laws”.

The text of his speech clearly negates the solemn affirmation in the oath he has taken. Thus, the nation was confronted with a scenario where a judge of a constitutional court discarded the values of the fundamental law in public. That the Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna acted in time and called for a report on the incident is a matter of solace. Justice Yadav has also been summoned to appear before the collegium of judges at the Supreme Court.

More than an aberration by an individual judge, the incident reflects an unhealthy trend among some judges to lean towards political power centres. For them, personal agenda prevails over their assigned constitutional role. The Congress era also showed a series of such shameless abandonment of judicial constituencies in search of political or other positions. Contemporary India, too, has her bad apples.

The quality of independence of the judiciary has a close linkage with the quality of democracy. The present day’s deterioration of democracies across the world is often facilitated by courts as well, as David Landau and Rosalind Dixon demonstrated in their paper ‘Abusive Judicial Review: Courts Against Democracy’ (2020). In Anatomy of the State, even the right-wing liberal thinker Murray Rothbard endorsed the view of professor Charles Black who believed judicial review often supplies “ideological legitimacy” to executive actions. In his controversial work The Politics of the Judiciary (1977), J A G Griffith opined “[judicial] impartiality is a sham” and tried to expose the myth of the court being totally independent.