For grace in legal evolution

The recent decision of a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court, in Property Owners Association vs State of Maharashtra, which interprets Article 39(b) of the Constitution, represents a noteworthy development in the complex and often contentious history of property rights in India. In deciding that not all private property forms part of the “material resources of the community” available for distribution by the state, the court has sought to achieve a nuanced balance between the conflicting demands of individual rights and the state’s obligation to ensure economic justice for all.

The judgement, apart from exemplifying the SC’s ever-evolving take on the characteristics and extent of property rights within a socialist democratic republic, is a reflection of the changing attitude of the ruling dispensation towards some conflicts that have underpinned this discourse since the inception of our republic.

In Property Owners, the court addressed a long-standing debate over the interpretation of Article 39(b), specifically the phrase “material resources of the community”. The judgement carries special significance for its potential impact on future legislation. It refutes the interpretation that all privately owned resources automatically fall under the ambit of “material resources of the community”, an interpretation championed by Justice V R Krishna Iyer in the Ranganatha Reddy case and subsequently followed in the Sanjeev Coke case.

It clarifies that while private resources can be considered “material resources of the community” in specific contexts, this is not an automatic categorisation. By rejecting this broad interpretation, the Court, in a way, reaffirms the importance of individual property rights while acknowledging the state’s role in regulating resources for the common good. The judgement, however, also has significant implications for judicial discipline and the treatment of minority opinions.