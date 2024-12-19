Tremors from the long night of December 3

The night of December 3 was scary for South Koreans, to say the least. The world’s 12th largest economy, which has also been a vibrant democracy in recent decades, was plunged into a shocking crisis. In a baffling move, President Yoon Suk-yeol announced emergency martial law in the dead of the night—the first in the country in over four decades—and sent troops to the National Assembly.

Fortunately, enough number of lawmakers were able to reach parliament and vote out the martial law in only six hours. Whereas Yoon justified his act as just a warning to the opposition members who were blocking his policies and appointments—and generally making governance difficult—there is no doubt that he crossed all the limits.

It may be true that after the opposition secured 192 of the 300 seats in the National Assembly in April 2024, Yoon was feeling frustrated because he was not able to get several of his bills passed. But the extreme step he took is largely attributed his own autocratic way of dealing with democratic contestations.

Yoon was a prosecutor before he got an opportunity to become presidential candidate from the conservative People’s Power Party in 2022. His inexperience in democratic politics—which is a domain of give-and-take, compromises and, more importantly, tolerance for dissent—led him to become increasingly unpopular in South Korea. Rather than rectifying his mistakes, he tried to run over dissent. In foreign and domestic policy-making too, it has been alleged that did not take along popular opinion and has been too ‘bold’ in his alignment with the West.