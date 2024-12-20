What happens when rule books go out the window

Perhaps it doesn’t matter to their governments, since they are not model members of the world order. But imagine the cost to the image of a country like the US if it were to withdraw from the push to eradicate polio. The government is unlikely to take the risk, even if the incoming health secretary is an anti-vaxxer. But floating a wild idea and having the president-elect deny it is politically useful: it leaves the world a little less sure of what to believe, and more receptive to disinformation. This is useful if you plan to break some of the bonds of the rules-based world order.

This year, the International Court of Justice issued warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant. Warrants were issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin, too. They must be arrested if they travel to 124 ICC member states. Well, they’ll just change their vacation plans, won’t they? Putin is suffering some real consequences, having to skip BRICS and G20 summits. Nevertheless, neither he nor Netanyahu have obeyed the ICC’s summons. They are letting the world know that they won’t be constrained by the rules-based order.

The UN and its agencies like WHO were early institutions of that order. The first is now cautionary rather than regulatory. By flooding the world with advisories based on little knowledge and excessive caution, the latter confused the Covid response, brought needless hardships upon a suffering world and lost credibility. But the WTO, which was founded on the Dunkel Draft of the early 1990s as a global bargaining mechanism, has remained somewhat effective in managing disputes in international commerce.

Such institutions were born out of the understanding that nations could readily share a platform based on common rules rather than common political values, and that membership could be regulated by economic benchmarks (the EU is a good example). The WTO worked until Trump’s first administration stuck a spanner in the works: in 2019, the US refused to confirm the appointment of judges to the appellate court of the body.