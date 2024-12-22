When festivals hop over religious lines

And in a culture that celebrates the birth of one holy child, Sri Krishna, the advent of another holy child fits right in. Hindus completely ‘get it’ that there was once a Jewish man called Yeshua who taught ‘God is love’ and was cruelly punished for it, that a cult grew in his name and became a major world religion. ‘God is love’ closely resonates with the Hindu perception of God as a loving, compassionate entity.

Where the Hindu path diverges from Christianity is nobody is expected to ‘save’ Hindus. They have to work out their own salvation and attain moksha, or release, from the cycle of birth and death by their own conduct. This brings us to the fundamental difference between Hinduism and Christianity. The Christian belief is humans are all sinners and that’s why Jesus came as the promised Messiah to save them through his own death. But Hindus do not believe they are sinners. Each of them is here to work off their individual karma.

The driving principle of the Hindu faith is ananda or joy, which makes them a singing, dancing, celebratory people. Their spiritual goal is to disappear into the light of God, which Hindu philosophy describes as sat chit ananda, the supreme bliss of feeling as one with God and all creation. But the two faiths wholly agree on seva or humanitarian service as the activity most pleasing to God.

We find this sentiment expressed identically in both faiths. It is declared in Jubin Nautiyal’s 2024 hit song, ‘Pata nahi kis roop mein aakar Narayan mil jayega’ meaning ‘We don’t know in which form God will appear to us’. It is found in Leo Tolstoy’s evergreen story from the 19th century about the old shoemaker who dreams Jesus will visit him on Christmas Day. He looks out eagerly from his basement window at the feet passing by. He gets up several times to offer food and cheer to poor, careworn people. But where is Jesus? He goes to bed disappointed but then has a wonderful dream that sets him right. He hears Jesus say he came to him in each of the needy people he helped.