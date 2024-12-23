Influencer of the year: Algorithm

The algorithm has many approaches, many lives, many ways and will eventually have many moods as well. And in the end, with its cousin learning and teaching mechanisms of machine learning and autonomous learning mechanisms that developers are working on to unleash in a more speedy manner, expect algorithm mayhem.

If I am to add an example, let me take the case of my smart refrigerator. It is 7 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Physicals apart, it is a mean machine. It is a multi-sensor equipped animal. I will stop calling it a machine now. It’s an animal with an algorithm that is more alive, kicking and learning oriented than any before. Of the 26 sensors strategically placed in it, there is one on the egg tray. I have space for 24 neatly placed eggs. Every time the eggs are taken out, the algorithm is quick to calculate and work out a replenishment schedule. Over a period of time, my refrigerator is learning my family’s love for eggs and is planning how much to replace and when.

My fridge, in the bargain, is never empty. And never over-full either. My refrigerator has learned my wife’s baking love and the periodicity of her passion. It keeps pace with egg replenishments, just as it plans for everything else my refrigerator is proud to stock. Give it time, and the refrigerator will tell me what I want and when. Life is easier than before. Life is boring as well. Less routine. Less replenishment planning oriented. In time my pal the refrigerator will tell me why we should not be consuming so many eggs a week for a family of 4. It, he, she or they (I have started respecting the algorithm that put my refrigerator mind together) might even want to guide me to the latest research on the subject of how many eggs are good.

The algorithm is more alive than before. It is influencing everything. It is making a lot of things easier than ever before. In many ways, it is giving birth to newer nuanced algorithms. Many of these have the ability to tell me what to do and what not to do. In the beginning I thought man made the algorithm. Today, the algorithm is making me.

My list of detailed and involved algorithm interventions in our lives today tells me there are a total of 186 spaces already touched. As the months go by, expect more and more of every space being touched. With the ability of quantum computing yet to be unleashed, the future looks loaded in favour of the algorithm and its super-abilities to be the biggest intrusive and influencing factor in our lives.

Many of us will not realise it, but there is a little bit of the algorithm in our lives already. The reactive algorithm is a reality today. The proactive algorithm is waiting in the wings, just as it is waiting to give all of us wings, even as we silently complain as to how a whole lot of decision-making is not in our hands anymore.

On that note, cheers to the person of the year, the algorithm.

Harish Bijoor

Brand Guru and Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults

(Views are personal)

