Why this farm stir demands a different approach on MSP

Farmers are once again demanding a minimum support price (MSP) guarantee for crops. We need to see how this agitation is different from the previous agitation of November 2020 to December 2021 on the borders of Delhi. The main demand of the previous agitation was the withdrawal of three farm laws proposed by the central government; a legal guarantee of MSP was an additional demand.

On the farm laws, the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh were apprehensive that provisions such as government procurement, the mandi system under the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, and contract farming could affect them. Therefore, at that time, the farmers of these states were more involved with the main issue because they were getting the benefits of the mandi and procurement systems.

The farmers in Bihar, where there are no APMC mandis, and of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh, who do not get much benefit from APMC mandis, did not feel connected to the issue of farm laws. But every farmer wants to get a better price for his produce and for this the MSP is necessary—this belief has made the appeal of the MSP issue universal. Due to this, this farmer movement of 2024 has the possibility of gaining traction across the country.

I got a hint of this when I met about 600 farmers across five states last year. Low crop prices and increasing difficulties for rural families were their common pain. We interacted with farmers and rural citizens in Jodhpur in Rajasthan, Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Shillong in Meghalaya and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. These meetings took place over a period of six months, about one and a half years after the farmers’ movement on the Delhi borders.