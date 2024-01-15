A tale on the power of family loyalty

The eldest son’s efforts bore fruit and the family became the most prosperous in the district. The mother began to think of weddings. But the evil eye of the villagers fell on the family. The less enterprising among them could not bear to see the family’s success. They looked for a way to spoil their happiness and the second-most prosperous villager, their neighbour, remembered that the mother was really a step-mother. A group of villagers got hold of the two younger brothers and told them the facts. “He is your step-brother after all and will certainly cheat you of your share,” they warned maliciously.

The two younger brothers were too shocked to think straight. They found their mother alone and told her all about the villagers’ warning. “How do we stop him from dispossessing us? We’ll have to kill him,” they said in hard, angry voices. They seemed to have lost their love of years for their elder brother within minutes, as a result of one conversation. The mother knew her eldest son well and looked inscrutably at them. “No need to have his blood on your hands. Leave it to me,” she said quietly.

That night she called out wildly, “A snake, a snake!” The eldest brother came pounding into her room. “Where, mother, where?” he cried. “It went into your stomach. Oh, my son, my son!” cried the mother despairingly.

The eldest son caught his breath. “My mother doesn’t trust me,” he thought in grief and went back to his room.

He lost his appetite overnight and grew weaker by the day. Soon, he took to his bed and could tolerate only a bowl of thin gruel. His eyes grew dim with weeping and he turned wearily to the wall, murmuring, “Mother, where are you?”