There are shades of Nuremberg at Ayodhya

Every strongman needs to mark his time upon history and a monument to his everlasting relevance. Francisco Franco has his Valle de los Caídos (the Valley of the Fallen) just outside Madrid, where his remains are buried. Kim Il-Sung has his enormous Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang, incomplete for 36 years despite a funding of $750 million. Josip Broz Tito had his hedonistic, ostrich-filled island of Brioni in the Adriatic.

Saddam Hussein sought to rebuild Babylon in Hillah, south of Baghdad, with yellow bricks with his name inscribed on them. Stalin’s memory is encased in the Seven Sisters in Moscow. Mao Zedong gave the name to the Great Hall of the People, situated near the iconic Tiananmen Square. And Hitler has his Zeppelin Field in Nuremberg, from the grandstand of which he delivered his demagoguery.

Some of these monuments exist as records of ill times, some are undergoing a process of slow, permitted deterioration and some remain celebrated. Some are still being built.

The vast Nazi party rally grounds in Nuremberg, had no purpose other than to commemorate Hitler. Up to 1 million Germans trooped in—initially muscled but later, as the indoctrination intensified, of their own volition—to attend each of the six National Socialist party congresses held there.