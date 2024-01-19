Iran-Pak attacks clear and present danger for region

For years now, without an iota of proof, Pakistan has blamed the unrest in its restive Balochistan province on neighbouring India. In interviews, Pakistani ministers such as Ijaz-ul-Haq and President Pervez Musharraf made orchestrated attempts to implicate India, accusing it of fomenting the insurgency. This was despite Musharraf having sent the army to Sardar Akbar Bugti’s hideout in the mountainous retreat of Kohlu to eliminate him in 2006, lighting the match that inflamed Baloch resistance. And all this happened while Baloch separatist leaders never failed to openly and repeatedly express their disappointment at India’s refusal to back their cause.

This Tuesday’s unprecedented attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards (IRG), when it targeted the hideouts of Sunni terror group Jaish al-Adl in Pakistani Balochistan, and Pakistan’s swift retaliation barely 48 hours later raining bombs on alleged hideouts of the Balochistan Liberation Front and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) in Iran’s Sistan-Balochistan province finally put paid to the earlier piece of fiction.

India must and will no doubt make political capital out of it. Iran’s missile strikes on the Jaish al-Adl’s hideouts in Balochistan’s remote interiors strongly reinforce India’s strident accusations at international forums of Pakistan being a terror haven for a plethora of jihadists with multiple loyalties and agendas. They already include the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State Khorasan, and the trio nurtured by Pakistan’s ‘deep state’ to strike deep within India—Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

But now, as Iran and Pakistan circle each other, the far bigger question is whether the widening arc of conflict will escalate and further inflame the region. Iran’s military has already set in motion an annual air defense drill that will see the IRG unleash its firepower from the eastern port of Chabahar—which lies perilously close to Pakistan’s sensitive, China-run Gwadar port along the 900-km shared border—across Iran, right up to its western boundary with Iraq.