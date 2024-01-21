The different traditions of Maryada Purushottam

Today is all about Sri Rama and so it seems apt to retell a few things about him.

Valmiki, in the root Ramayana, lists the 16 good qualities that Sage Narada seeks in an ideal man. Lord Brahma tells him that Rama is that person. At that stage it is only hearsay and unreal to us. As the story proceeds, it is by Rama’s reactions in deed and word that we obtain impressions of his Rama-ness. A glimpse of what Rama is like as a person comes from the citizens of Ayodhya. When Dasharatha asks his subjects what they feel about Rama becoming the crown prince, there is a roar of approval.

The people say of Rama, “He speaks lovingly to everyone and his words have never been false. He respects elders and wise people. He is genuinely interested in the welfare of others. When out riding, he stops and talks to the man on the street. He readily forgives and forgets a wrong but remembers even the smallest nice thing that anybody ever did for him. He is well-read and well-mannered. He is a ‘drapi’, meaning he is angry only when rightfully required and in the right proportion”.

And what did Rama look like? We learn that Rama has dark curls on his forehead and a glossy dark-brown complexion. Hanuman describes Rama to Sita as having ‘coppery eyes’, broad shoulders and mighty arms.