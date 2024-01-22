Using fossil fuel to move back to the future

If you flipped through the mainstream print media in the last few days, you might have thought you were in 1528 or thereabouts, when Ram mandir was likely to have been a real issue. Some 500 years later, who knew Lord Ram would still be the stuff of banner headlines?

Now that the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, can India put the temple behind it and move on? It can’t, unfortunately. This is just the beginning and marks India’s official return to the past as its future.

The past as a source of fossil fuel for its future, towards a strong nationalist economy. In this, Modi is succeeding. The economy is growing at over 7 percent and is rated as one of the fastest-growing in the world. The price you pay for this lies elsewhere: in the cognitive aspects of a people. Ayodhya marks the beginning of the Ram phase in Indian politics and society and sanctions the interchangeability of fact for fiction. Or the other way around.

The return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya via a tortuous legal-and-riots route since 1949 ended with the 2019 Supreme Court judgement awarding the entire 2.77-acre land to the temple trust. The Supreme Court recognised the site as the ‘birthplace of Ram’. With the prime minister inaugurating the temple, Hindu India has sanctified myth as history. You can no longer doubt the historicity of Ram. Or Modi’s intention to be anointed the first priest-king of independent India.

Ram ruled in Treta Yuga. That, according to Hindu scriptural calculations, is some 2,055,100 BCE. But he appeared at the end of it, which, according to some calculations, is roughly 5,000 BCE. We are claiming that India had a rather advanced civilisation many years ago when most historians agree that modern civilisation more or less began with the Bronze Age, about 3,000 BCE, led by the Sumerians—modern in the sense that bronze was discovered with its many applications in tools and transport.

What the validation of Treta Yuga ending with Ram Raj means is that we have effectively—even constitutionally—erased the border between myth and history. This is pretty much the stuff Abrahamic religions are made of, too. Fiction is accorded factuality. There might have been a Jesus of history, but a Christ of faith and miracles? The Christ of Immaculate Conception? In the Quran, there are instances where the Prophet is shown as a sky-traveller. So then why should Hindu myths not be accorded a similar status?

Indeed, if Ram is historic, there is no reason why Ravan, with his ten heads, is not. So of course is Lord Krishna, in Dvapara Yuga, which follows Treta. If Lord Ram, Ravan and Lord Krishna are historic, then it stands to reason that pretty much everything that happened in the Ramayan and the Mahabharat is true. Plastic surgery, missile technology, and Pushpak Viman must have existed. Mythology is sanctified as history.