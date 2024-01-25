Moving on from conflict to transformation

As expected, the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi elicited a profusion of diametrically opposite reactions. For some, the pran pratishtha marked the consecration of Hinduism as a political religion. For others, the new temple augurs a new Bharat and a new planetary consciousness centred in India.

Several foreign publications made it a point to remind their readers that the new temple was inaugurated on the site of the “razed Babri mosque”.

Interestingly, in an article published on the inauguration day, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat too spoke of the destruction of religious places. But he limited himself to describing how “foreign invaders destroyed temples in India” to “demoralise Bharatiya society” and rule it. “The demolition of Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya was also done with the same intention and for the same purpose,” Bhagwat asserted.