Heed voices against a centralised exam system

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy gripping the nation underscores deep-rooted corruption, inefficiency and apathy. This unfolding disaster, while shocking to some, was foreseeable. Previous complaints about malpractices regarding the testing agency’s functioning were often dismissed as conspiracy theories or politically-motivated critiques.
The decision to entrust a new agency with conducting multiple high-stakes centralised exams—such as NEET, NET, CUET, JEE, GMAT, and GPAT—was always contentious. Since its inception in 2017, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has failed to meet its objectives, resulting in a loss of credibility. The agency’s claims of conducting tests of international standards efficiently and transparently, bridging knowledge gaps, identifying experts for question preparation, and ensuring professional standards have often come under scrutiny. The latest being the debacle surrounding the NEET-PG exam, abruptly cancelled just hours before schedule, leaving thousands of aspirants confused and frustrated.
The positive thing about the saga is the education minister has acknowledged lapses that have led to the postponement or cancellation of several exams. The Supreme Court’s harsh critique of the education ministry and NTA highlights the severity.
Investigations revealed widespread malpractice, with over 40 instances of paper leaks in 15 states over the past five years. A third-party review of this year’s NEET-UG exam highlighted serious non-compliance at exam centres, including the absence of CCTV cameras and inadequate security in strong rooms. Four people arrested in connection with the scam confessed to leaking question papers a day before the exam for an exorbitant fee of `32 lakh. Of course, the NTA chief has been sacked in an attempt to restore faith in the system. More heads are likely to roll in the coming weeks.
Now that the NEET controversy has exposed deep-seated corruption and inefficiency, what is the way forward? Beyond punishing the guilty, addressing the systemic flaws that allowed this situation to arise is imperative. The trust of millions of students who invest considerable time and money in preparation has been shattered. For many, especially those from poorer backgrounds who make significant sacrifices to afford coaching fees, these lapses are devastating. No doubt, we need immediate and lasting reforms. A high-level committee of seven experts headed by K Radhakrishnan is expected to recommend measures in two months to ensure fair and transparent exams and to reform the NTA. Also, with the CBI taking over, we hope to see positive results.
What are the key issues that plague the current system? Problems such as paper leaks, marking discrepancies, inflated scores, incorrect results, and non-transparent awarding of grace marks have been reported. The concentration of power in one organisation increases the potential for corruption and malpractice.
Some exams are perceived to favour students from the Central Board of Secondary Education schools, marginalising state board students. India’s diverse educational landscape requires consideration of regional realities, which are largely ignored in the centralised approach. Tamil Nadu has long opposed NEET, arguing it benefits only a section of students, fosters malpractices, and supports the coaching industry. The A K Rajan committee report highlights how NEET is anti-poor and against the ideal of social justice. Additionally, since most malpractices are reported from northern states, students from the south unfairly bear the brunt of the fallout.
The centralisation of education disadvantages rural and poor students, turning NEET into an exercise favouring the wealthy. This lack of social diversity impacts the national health system, with fewer doctors willing to serve in rural areas. The approach disregards the unique challenges different regions face. The government also cannot ignore the inadequate investment in quality education and scarcity of colleges. The massive gap between the number of exam takers and available seats exacerbates competition and promotes the thriving coaching industry.
Improving the quality of school education is paramount to solving this crisis. Decentralisation, respect for institutional autonomy, and engagement with local contexts should be prioritised. Cooperative decision-making processes are essential, and strict implementation of laws is crucial. The systemic flaws have been highlighted also by the increasing number of students who resort to extreme measures. The National Crime Records Bureau’s 2023 report said over 13,000 students committed suicide due to failure and depression.
Tamil Nadu’s continued opposition to NEET, backed by legislative measures, must be viewed seriously. It showcases a regional pushback against a centralised system that fails to account for local education. The state’s persistent efforts to highlight exam’s drawbacks underscore the need for a more inclusive approach.
The implications extend beyond the immediate issues of exam malpractice. They strike at the heart of India’s educational integrity, questioning the validity of a system that seems increasingly disconnected from needs of students. As the high-level committee prepares its report, one hopes its recommendations will pave the way for a more equitable examination process.
The NEET imbroglio is a clarion call for systemic reforms. Only that can ensure the aspirations of millions are nurtured in an environment of fairness and integrity.
(Views are personal)
(johnjken@gmail.com)
John J Kennedy | Professor and Dean, Christ University, Bengaluru