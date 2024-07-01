Heed voices against a centralised exam system

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) controversy gripping the nation underscores deep-rooted corruption, inefficiency and apathy. This unfolding disaster, while shocking to some, was foreseeable. Previous complaints about malpractices regarding the testing agency’s functioning were often dismissed as conspiracy theories or politically-motivated critiques.

The decision to entrust a new agency with conducting multiple high-stakes centralised exams—such as NEET, NET, CUET, JEE, GMAT, and GPAT—was always contentious. Since its inception in 2017, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has failed to meet its objectives, resulting in a loss of credibility. The agency’s claims of conducting tests of international standards efficiently and transparently, bridging knowledge gaps, identifying experts for question preparation, and ensuring professional standards have often come under scrutiny. The latest being the debacle surrounding the NEET-PG exam, abruptly cancelled just hours before schedule, leaving thousands of aspirants confused and frustrated.

The positive thing about the saga is the education minister has acknowledged lapses that have led to the postponement or cancellation of several exams. The Supreme Court’s harsh critique of the education ministry and NTA highlights the severity.

Investigations revealed widespread malpractice, with over 40 instances of paper leaks in 15 states over the past five years. A third-party review of this year’s NEET-UG exam highlighted serious non-compliance at exam centres, including the absence of CCTV cameras and inadequate security in strong rooms. Four people arrested in connection with the scam confessed to leaking question papers a day before the exam for an exorbitant fee of `32 lakh. Of course, the NTA chief has been sacked in an attempt to restore faith in the system. More heads are likely to roll in the coming weeks.