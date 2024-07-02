New fundamental right for a changing world

Immanuel Kant’s moral philosophy centres around the concept of the ‘categorical imperative’, the idea that we must act in line with practical rules that we can ‘will’ to become universal laws. This foundational ethical principle holds profound relevance for how we approach the urgent crisis of climate change and the fundamental rights at stake. The recent judgements of the Supreme Court in M K Ranjitsinh vs Union of India and that of the European Court of Human Rights in Verein Klima Seniorinnen Schweiz vs Switzerland have affirmed the right to a stable climate as a fundamental right of all citizens, setting crucial precedent in the global fight against climate change.

As the impact of climate change becomes increasingly dire and far-reaching, it is essential that we ground our understanding of this crisis in rigorous philosophical and ethical inquiry. The escalating threats to life, health and wellbeing are not merely environmental challenges, but profound moral and rights-based issues. Kant’s categorical imperative compels us to consider universal consequences of our actions.

One illustration Kant provides in Groundwork for the Metaphysics of Morals is making a promise one does not intend on keeping. Imagine you are in a difficult situation and urgently want funds. You deliberately request a loan from a friend, aware that you will never have the means to repay it. In order to know if an action is moral, it is essential to have a precise understanding of the ‘practical rules’ of that action, which according to Kant is what logic determines in accordance with the requirements of the situation.

Here, the rule might be something like: “I will borrow money with no intention of repaying it to resolve a difficult situation.” Next, you determine if this may be universally applicable as a law. The analogous universal law in this context would be: “Every individual is obligated to borrow money with no intention of repaying it.” Now consider if your conduct is essentially contradictory when put in a system where everyone is compelled to adhere to it. In this case, the answer is yes—the rule fails to be universal in application.