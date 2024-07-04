Troubling shadow fight in Karnataka Congress

One of the main planks on which the Congress rode to power was corruption in the then BJP government, but there is hardly any visible action now, except for setting up a committee, to address this menace. If after a year people say there is no difference between the Congress government and the previous BJP one, we need not be surprised. The LS results were a warning for the Congress. There is still time for it to get its act together. If it fails to pay heed, a slap from the electorate could be awaiting the party in the next polls.

The internecine problems were an outcome of the cold war between Siddu and DKS ever since the former was chosen as CM. To be fair, backward classes leader

Siddaramaiah and Vokkaliga strongman DKS have maintained cordiality in public; their supporters are the ones raising the matter often. DKS supporters say there was an understanding when Siddu was chosen as CM that DKS would take over after 2.5 years, while the CM’s supporters deny it.

While Siddu said party leaders should refrain from talking about CM and DCM posts, DKS chided them saying they must go to the high command with their demand instead of talking to the media . The warning by DKS that no party leader should talk about it publicly has had no impact.

However, DKS’s claim to the CM’s post suffered a bit of a setback with the LS results. Congress did badly in the Vokkaliga stronghold of Old Mysore region, especially in Mandya—where JD(S) leader and now Union minister H D Kumaraswamy won—and in Bengaluru Rural—where DKS’s brother D K Suresh badly lost. In several of the region’s seats where Vokkaligas are in good numbers—Mysuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru—the Congress came a cropper. DKS’s assembly seat of Kanakapura is part of Suresh’s constituency. That the winner from Bengaluru Rural is C N Manjunath, a popular cardiologist and brother-in-law of Kumaraswamy, a fellow Vokkaliga and arch-rival of DKS, has the latter seething. DKS had put all his might behind Congress nominees in Bengaluru Rural and Mandya. The party also lost in Mysuru, to which Siddu belongs, although it won the neighbouring Chamarajanagar.