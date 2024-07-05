Threatening the third place for the people

In matters like free speech and (intellectual) property rights, the world is interested in US law because it is a pioneer. A recent ruling by the US Supreme Court on homelessness, the crime of not owning or renting living spaces, would have gotten attention overseas if it were not for the uproar about Donald Trump, who is being shielded from prosecution by the apex court for bizarre actions committed while in office.

The Trump case reduces the accountability of the world’s most powerful person, and it is occasioning restless debate and angry editorialising everywhere. The uproar has overshadowed the court’s opinion on homelessness, the second since it was first perceived to be a problem in the 1980s. In a polarising judgement from which all liberal judges dissented, the court essentially told people without a roof over their heads: don’t fall asleep or you could be arrested.

Homelessness is painfully visible in prosperous nations because it looks like a cruel paradox. It is normalised in poorer nations, especially where development causes mass displacement. But as more nations, both developed and developing, tilt to the right, there will be more homelessness, because right-wing economics hardens property rights and widens the divide between the rich and poor. The US law’s response to homelessness could find takers in, say, Italy or India, because it’s easier to criminalise a problem than to solve it.

The legal trail began in Boise, Idaho in 2018. The population is about 2.35 lakh, of which about 600 were homeless. The majority were sheltered by the state, and only 60 ‘slept rough’, out on the streets. Of these, six opposed the city in America’s biggest appellate court, on an ordinance criminalising using “streets, sidewalks, parks, or public places as a camping place at any time”. Camping is defined as the “use of public property as a temporary or permanent place of dwelling, lodging, or residence”.

The plaintiffs argued that this amounted to preventing homeless people from sleeping, violating the Eighth Amendment to the US constitution that bars “cruel and unusual punishments”. This triggered another case against the City of Grants Pass, Oregon—population about 40,000, of which 600-odd are homeless, which had a similar ordinance concerning camping. Last week, the US Supreme Court upheld the ordinance. Which means, outrageously, that no homeless American can sleep in public any more without running the risk of arrest.