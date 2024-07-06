Cost of living and the rising price of political survival

Across the Atlantic Ocean in Canada, headed for polls next year, the ruling Liberals suffered a shock 590-vote defeat in a byelection for a traditionally conservative seat. The reasons: cost of living, inflation, high home prices and surging immigration. In the US, which will vote in November, inflation is the top concern for over half the voters, followed by the economy, homelessness, federal debt, immigration, drug use and social security.

Underlying public anger is the rise in costs. Any claim of falling inflation is met with disbelief. After all, while the rate of price rise is slowing, bazaar prices haven't come down. And that is the judgement which matters in politics. The impact of inflation varies across sectors—on large corporations and small enterprises, and between advanced and emerging economies. At a micro and individual level, this experiential reality is visibly K-shaped, where those with resources can harvest returns and those without capital feeling poorer and angry.

This is illuminated by a PEW survey that found a majority of people in 14 major economies believed their economy was doing rather poorly. The US economy, with unemployment at a 50-year low, is a striking example of the experiential divide. A recent poll found that 55 per cent of Americans believed the US economy was shrinking and 56 per cent thought it was in recession; 49 percent believed unemployment was at a 50-year high.

Take the case of the Indian economy. It is the fastest growing large economy; its stock indices are at all-time highs, its tax revenues are rising and, as per the government, over 250 million have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty. The latest GDP data shows the economy grew at 8.2 percent but private final consumption grew at 4 percent. The gap reflects the impact of inflation—food price inflation has persisted above 8 percent. The reality of pain in an uneven economy and its consequence was audible in the election rhetoric and results.