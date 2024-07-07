A Persisting Confusion Over Identity

While speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 1), Rahul Gandhi said, “Aap Hindu ho hi nahin (You are not Hindu).” The line was directed at the BJP benches, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues, fellow members of the House and, by extension, the millions of voters who supported the saffron outfit.
Rahul’s words indicated three things—his sense of entitlement, ignorance of Indian ethos and disrespect for democratic norms.
Can Rahul or anybody else decide who is a Hindu? During the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, 23.59 crore Indians voted for the BJP. There are likely to be millions more who support the BJP, but couldn’t vote for their favourite party for various reasons. A majority of them identify themselves as Hindus. With one utterance, Rahul seemed to strip them of this identity.
Who can make such a statement? Only someone with an acute sense of entitlement. Unlike Abrahamic religions, Hinduism is timeless (hence also sanatan), catholic and pluralistic. There is no centralised authority in Hinduism, and none has any right to pass such edicts regarding the faith.
Identity can work differently for the Abrahamic faiths. For example, the Ahmadiyya sect in Pakistan has been ‘shunned’ from Islam, and its followers are routinely persecuted because their belief system differs a little from the mainline Shia-Sunni doctrines. These two sects are also perpetually locked in internecine wars because of their conflicting theological beliefs. Ironically, Ahmadiyyas were at the forefront, along with communists and the Muslim League, in striving for an independent Pakistan. Doesn’t Rahul somewhat sound like a similar establishment voice when he decrees in Lok Sabha who is a Hindu and who isn’t?
During his 1-hour-40-minute speech, Rahul also observed, “Those who call themselves Hindus indulge in hatred, violence and untruths 24x7.” Can anyone, including Rahul, make such an acerbic statement about any other faith? Don’t miss the contradiction. After suspects are identified following a terror episode anywhere in the world, the usual comment is: a terrorist has no religion.
Rahul’s allegations are without basis. He can get away with it because of the immunity that members of parliament enjoy. In their history, Hindus have resorted to violence mainly to defend themselves. Hinduism is inclusive and has in its fold numerous traditions, all equally valid—ranging from devout idol worshippers to outright heretics. Anyone who cares to call oneself a Hindu is a Hindu.
Rahul also spoke about violence and hate. Given his party’s track record in this respect, can he sound so sanctimonious? While Rahul argues against the two evils, he promotes divisive narratives and allies with forces that seek to divide Indians based on caste, region and faith. Highlighting Indians’ caste identity was central to his election campaign.
Hate and divisiveness, the bane of India, has been aggravated in its socio-economic and religio-cultural life in recent centuries. The use of violence or deceit is a part of a playbook while dealing with non-believers or dissent within own ranks. Uniformity, particularly in matters of faith, is central to their existence. In contrast, Indian ethos is indifferent to uniformity, it focuses only on harmony.
Who ceded a fourth of India in August 1947 to the forces of Islamic nationalism? Pakistan is not just a country; it is now a religious idea that transcends borders. Recall 1980-90, when Pakistan trained and funded terrorists with local help, and hounded Kashmiri Pandits out of their ancestral homeland. In a recent interview, the newly elected National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi threatened a repetition of the black decade in retaliation to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.
In June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh in Maharashtra were beheaded by Islamic zealots. Last week, a young couple was publicly humiliated and battered Taliban-style by a muscleman affiliated with the local ruling party in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur. On June 27, a Muslim woman was stripped, dragged by her hair and thrashed for over an hour by goons for supporting the BJP in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar. The berating and torturing of victims such as Anees Mian-Parveen Jahan (Uttarakhand, 2022), Samina (Madhya Pradesh, 2023), and Tahira Bano (Rajasthan, 2023) don’t usually figure in public discourse.
The killings of Hafizul Sheikh (West Bengal, 2024), Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh (J&K, 2024), Babar Ali (Uttar Pradesh, 2022) and Sheikh Waseem Bari (J&K, 2020) have not been highlighted as much as some others. They were all victims of hate and were guilty of a common ‘crime’: supporting the BJP. This list of hate crimes is indicative and not an exhaustive one.
This itinerary of hate and violence, however, doesn’t seem to concern Rahul. His public utterances are shaped by the compulsions of power politics and the requirements of the ideological ecosystem he is aligned with. His narrative is solely fashioned by the political dividends he is aiming to reap. No wonder, he blames only those “who call themselves Hindus” for these twin evils.
There is a method to this madness. For decades, the Congress has been on the decline. Rahul is in a hurry to resurrect it. His options are limited. It’s difficult to fault the incumbent Modi on his performance. As a shortcut to gather electoral support, Rahul is increasingly leaning on identity politics and aligning, knowingly or unknowingly, with the forces of neo-colonialism.
Rahul won Wayanad with the Indian Union Muslim League’s support—a post-independence reincarnation of the Mohamed Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League. Muhammad Ismail set up the IUML after independence. Prior to 1947, he was president of the Madras unit of Jinnah’s Muslim League. The League has changed its signboard, but has it changed its agenda?
Rahul is trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds. He can’t carry on with this contradiction for long. Shorn of hyperbole and embellishments, Rahul’s first speech in the newly constituted Lok Sabha was poor on facts and high on toxins.
Balbir Punj
Former chairman, Indian Institute of Mass Communications
(Views are personal)
(punjbalbir@gmail.com)