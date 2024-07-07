A Persisting Confusion Over Identity

Rahul’s allegations are without basis. He can get away with it because of the immunity that members of parliament enjoy. In their history, Hindus have resorted to violence mainly to defend themselves. Hinduism is inclusive and has in its fold numerous traditions, all equally valid—ranging from devout idol worshippers to outright heretics. Anyone who cares to call oneself a Hindu is a Hindu.

Rahul also spoke about violence and hate. Given his party’s track record in this respect, can he sound so sanctimonious? While Rahul argues against the two evils, he promotes divisive narratives and allies with forces that seek to divide Indians based on caste, region and faith. Highlighting Indians’ caste identity was central to his election campaign.

Hate and divisiveness, the bane of India, has been aggravated in its socio-economic and religio-cultural life in recent centuries. The use of violence or deceit is a part of a playbook while dealing with non-believers or dissent within own ranks. Uniformity, particularly in matters of faith, is central to their existence. In contrast, Indian ethos is indifferent to uniformity, it focuses only on harmony.

Who ceded a fourth of India in August 1947 to the forces of Islamic nationalism? Pakistan is not just a country; it is now a religious idea that transcends borders. Recall 1980-90, when Pakistan trained and funded terrorists with local help, and hounded Kashmiri Pandits out of their ancestral homeland. In a recent interview, the newly elected National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi threatened a repetition of the black decade in retaliation to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

In June 2022, Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan and Umesh in Maharashtra were beheaded by Islamic zealots. Last week, a young couple was publicly humiliated and battered Taliban-style by a muscleman affiliated with the local ruling party in West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur. On June 27, a Muslim woman was stripped, dragged by her hair and thrashed for over an hour by goons for supporting the BJP in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar. The berating and torturing of victims such as Anees Mian-Parveen Jahan (Uttarakhand, 2022), Samina (Madhya Pradesh, 2023), and Tahira Bano (Rajasthan, 2023) don’t usually figure in public discourse.

The killings of Hafizul Sheikh (West Bengal, 2024), Aijaz Ahmad Sheikh (J&K, 2024), Babar Ali (Uttar Pradesh, 2022) and Sheikh Waseem Bari (J&K, 2020) have not been highlighted as much as some others. They were all victims of hate and were guilty of a common ‘crime’: supporting the BJP. This list of hate crimes is indicative and not an exhaustive one.

This itinerary of hate and violence, however, doesn’t seem to concern Rahul. His public utterances are shaped by the compulsions of power politics and the requirements of the ideological ecosystem he is aligned with. His narrative is solely fashioned by the political dividends he is aiming to reap. No wonder, he blames only those “who call themselves Hindus” for these twin evils.

There is a method to this madness. For decades, the Congress has been on the decline. Rahul is in a hurry to resurrect it. His options are limited. It’s difficult to fault the incumbent Modi on his performance. As a shortcut to gather electoral support, Rahul is increasingly leaning on identity politics and aligning, knowingly or unknowingly, with the forces of neo-colonialism.

Rahul won Wayanad with the Indian Union Muslim League’s support—a post-independence reincarnation of the Mohamed Ali Jinnah-led Muslim League. Muhammad Ismail set up the IUML after independence. Prior to 1947, he was president of the Madras unit of Jinnah’s Muslim League. The League has changed its signboard, but has it changed its agenda?

Rahul is trying to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds. He can’t carry on with this contradiction for long. Shorn of hyperbole and embellishments, Rahul’s first speech in the newly constituted Lok Sabha was poor on facts and high on toxins.

Balbir Punj

Former chairman, Indian Institute of Mass Communications

(Views are personal)

(punjbalbir@gmail.com)