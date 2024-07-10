The trouble with predicting polls in foreign lands

South Korea’s envoy and his entire team did the same with that hit song from the Telugu film RRR, but confined such soft power display to their mission compound. After the video of their performance attracted 1.2 million views, according to BBC, Modi tweeted from his official account that it was a “lively and adorable team effort”. Not to be left behind, the ambassador of superpower US danced to a Bollywood number at his embassy’s Diwali celebrations last year. He broke from his two allied colleagues and chose a Shah Rukh Khan number, ‘Chhaiyya chhaiyya’.

It is not unusual for ambassadors in New Delhi to be old India hands. Several of them have served in this country as junior diplomats, some of them stayed for months as backpackers soon after graduation. A few others have sought a second posting as ambassador because of their love for India. In the last decade, these Indophiles have recalled in private conversations what a nightmare it used to be to report on India for their governments back home.

There was never a dull moment in India, but everything was fraught with uncertainties—V P Singh’s Mandal experiments and the attendant violence, musical chairs with Rajiv Gandhi pulling the rug from under the non-Congress prime minister’s feet, Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-day government, and the unstable H D Deve Gowda-I K Gujral years. Many diplomats who had to toil hard during those periods have had a good time at work since Modi came to power with an absolute majority.

But no more, from last month. By and large, India had become ‘Congress-mukt’ and chanceries could afford to ignore the rest of the opposition because other parties were considered irrelevant. Embassies in New Delhi are now delving into their archives and dusting up old files that they thought would never be needed.

There are missions that are exceptions to this rule, but they can be counted on the fingers of one hand. Russia is one such. In February 2023, from the highest levels in Moscow, it was conveyed to equally high levels in New Delhi that it was Russia’s assessment that the just-concluded elections would not be a cakewalk for the BJP. This was 16 months ago. The Russians, of course, gave their convoluted interpretations for such a conclusion. The Kremlin cautioned its Indian interlocutors that a conspiracy was being hatched in Washington to destabilise India and the Modi government. Such an alarm was sounded at least twice more last year.

Russia has done this before. In December 1979, then Prime Minister Charan Singh severely admonished Yuli Vorontsov, the Soviet Union’s then ambassador, the day after Soviet troops marched into Kabul. An unfazed Vorontsov told Singh he had already talked to Indira Gandhi, who had shown an understanding of Moscow’s compulsions. Indira Gandhi became prime minister soon thereafter.

In empathy with resident ambassadors in Chanakyapuri, it must be said that the shoe is on the other foot as well. Indian diplomats are notorious for having predicted wrong election results in countries where they have been posted. Not once, not twice, but over many successive decades.

In 1992, Indian diplomats in Washington blithely assumed George H W Bush would be re-elected president and did not even bother to make connections in the victor Bill Clinton’s team. They never learned from that experience. In 2000, they assumed Vice President Al Gore would win. When George W Bush defeated Gore, Vajpayee had to rush his top foreign policy aide, Brajesh Mishra, to the US to make contacts in the Republican camp.

On a personal note, the only Indian foreign affairs expert who told this writer in 2016 that Donald Trump would win the US presidential election was Hardeep Singh Puri, now a Union cabinet minister. He was then a private citizen living in New York.

K P Nayar

Strategic analyst

(Views are personal)

(kpnayar@gmail.com )