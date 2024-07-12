Too old to 'rock-n-roll', too young to step aside?
In the US, rock music is a religion—and is perhaps the richest cultural field to mine for metaphors while discussing the controversies surrounding President Joe Biden’s re-election hiccups. Biden, aged 81, is not exactly ‘rocking’ it, unless you take that to be a euphemism for doddering. However, his supporters, who seem to be dwindling, think he is okay to remain in the job as the world’s most powerful man—a title that is as much in doubt as the current incumbent’s capabilities. Biden is already the oldest serving president the US has had, beating Ronald Reagan, who was 77 when he left office.
Biden must have chosen to ignore British rock group Jethro Tull’s song of existential angst, ‘Too old to rock-n-roll, too young to die’, which takes a cynical-yet-hopeful look at an ageing rocker. It seems the Democratic leader prefers lyrics from Canadian rockstar Bryan Adams, whose song ‘Eighteen till I die’ starts with, “I wanna be young the rest of my life/ Never say no, try anything twice/ ’Til the angels come, and ask me to fly.” And so, Biden remains a rockstar for his eager hangers-on.
Whether Biden is right to keep the job depends on who you are talking to and how you look at it. We live in the age of ageism as a scourge. Millennials and Gen Z-ers are constantly reminding those born before personal computers that they are of a different era. If we fight sexism, why not counter ageism?
Age, as they say, is only a number. At 78, Donald Trump, Biden's rival in the race to the White House, is not far behind the president. History books tell us that William Ewart Gladstone was 82 years and 231 days young when he took office as the British prime minister for the final time and retired only when he was 84. Morarji Desai became India’s premier when he was 81.
But age is one thing, and fitness for the job quite another. That is where all the dank memes on Biden are at.
One newspaper report said that, at the 2022 G7 meeting, Biden had skipped a scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to “go to bed”. After Biden’s disastrous performance in the presidential debate against Trump last month, a White House physician was forced to clarify that a neurologist who had visited the presidential premises a number of times was consulted only as part of the annual physical check-up routine. If Biden is indeed as fit as a fiddle—or a well-tuned electric guitar—we may link his debate disaster to the title of a Pink Floyd album, ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’.
Well, it was not quite momentary. You only have to search “Biden forgets” on Google News to realise that his forgetfulness has become quite memorable. The numerous lapses indicate his alertness requires some examination.
But he is doing fine as an older gentleman. It is the presidency, the so-called nuclear ‘football’ and the superpower-dom that worry Americans like Mark Warner, who is reported to be assembling fellow Democratic Senators to request Biden to step aside.
Then you have to look at Trump, as many do, to defend Biden. Trump faced 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records related to “hush money” payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, and was found guilty.
The Biden camp may well declare him to be more “morally fit” than Trump, though the president’s son Hunter Biden’s misadventures on charges of drug use or gun possession are of political significance in this election season. Though, in front of the charges Trump faces, Hunter’s acts seem a minor misadventure. Substance use is seen by some in the US as regular rockstar behaviour. And, after all, you just cannot compare Jack Daniel’s with Stormy Daniels.
But what can Washington possibly do to save its global superstardom? The US could swallow its pride and learn from its former rulers, the UK, to make Biden something like the departed British head of state, Queen Elizabeth II. He could be a non-monarchical figurehead and let someone else run the show while he presides over ribbon-cutting. Amiable and sharply-dressed, Biden can be majestic while waving his hand from a distance. He also has a lifetime of practice in saying warm things in a respectable voice. This political reverse swing would be the closest the Americans ever again get to royalty.
If this is too un-republican for the world’s most prominent democracy, the US could pick a leaf out of India, the world’s most populous if not the oldest. Biden may be made a margdarshak or guide for the administration, as we have referred to some senior leaders in India. One way or another, a ceremonial presidency may be a good idea over a unitary, all-too-powerful executive.
Whatever the way, age is not the issue. You only have to look at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At 79 years, his moves are strong and at times even sprightly. In his party, the CPI(M), gerontocracy is a tradition respected by the young; though in 2021 the party spoiled the silver show by setting the retirement age for its politburo members at 75. But being a governing Marx-darshak at his age is apparently not an issue.
Madhavan Narayanan
Senior journalist
(Views are personal)
(On X @madversity)