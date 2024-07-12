Too old to 'rock-n-roll', too young to step aside?

The Biden camp may well declare him to be more “morally fit” than Trump, though the president’s son Hunter Biden’s misadventures on charges of drug use or gun possession are of political significance in this election season. Though, in front of the charges Trump faces, Hunter’s acts seem a minor misadventure. Substance use is seen by some in the US as regular rockstar behaviour. And, after all, you just cannot compare Jack Daniel’s with Stormy Daniels.

But what can Washington possibly do to save its global superstardom? The US could swallow its pride and learn from its former rulers, the UK, to make Biden something like the departed British head of state, Queen Elizabeth II. He could be a non-monarchical figurehead and let someone else run the show while he presides over ribbon-cutting. Amiable and sharply-dressed, Biden can be majestic while waving his hand from a distance. He also has a lifetime of practice in saying warm things in a respectable voice. This political reverse swing would be the closest the Americans ever again get to royalty.

If this is too un-republican for the world’s most prominent democracy, the US could pick a leaf out of India, the world’s most populous if not the oldest. Biden may be made a margdarshak or guide for the administration, as we have referred to some senior leaders in India. One way or another, a ceremonial presidency may be a good idea over a unitary, all-too-powerful executive.

Whatever the way, age is not the issue. You only have to look at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. At 79 years, his moves are strong and at times even sprightly. In his party, the CPI(M), gerontocracy is a tradition respected by the young; though in 2021 the party spoiled the silver show by setting the retirement age for its politburo members at 75. But being a governing Marx-darshak at his age is apparently not an issue.

Madhavan Narayanan

Senior journalist

(Views are personal)

(On X @madversity)