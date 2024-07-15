The fortune at the top of the age Pyramid

There seems to be a ‘productive’ and a ‘non-productive’ mindset in many. This is wrong. Those in the obvious earning age (right up to 58) are treated differently while those above it are looked at with a different lens altogether. The moment a man or woman retires, they seem to be treated differently. Literally dropped like a hot potato by the policymaker and the marketer alike. The very paradigm-oriented definition of the ‘productive person’ itself seems to be so wrong, and skewed to ‘digit-demographics’, rather than ‘spirit-demographics’, as I will call it. Time to sit up and smell the burn.

The strange thing in our society is that politics is run largely by people above 60, and the rest of all policymaking, commerce, marketing and more is run by those with a mindset skewed to younger demographics. Mostly ‘digit-demographics’ evangelists.

I strongly believe that the future is here. India and its numbers are telling us the story of today and what tomorrow will be like. Policymakers in the government need to sit up and plan to cater to the needs, wants, desires and aspirations of the 60+. This segment is today a free-spirit animal. Having gone through the ruckus of leading a life of the ‘gruhastha’, putting a family together and taking care of it, this segment is today going through the empty-nest syndrome with enough money to plan for investments and spends equally that can spur the economy further.

The 60+ is a segment with money in hand, time in hand and a mindset that is far more inclusive and expansive than that of the youngster still earning and saving and wanting to invest in a car or a flat to cater to his, her or their immediate need. This ignored segment of Indian society is really at the self-actualisation point, with a philosophy of contribution to society and economy that is more expansive than any before.