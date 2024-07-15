The fortune at the top of the age Pyramid

The writing is on the wall: India is ageing rapidly. The hitherto ‘youngest nation of the world’ will become a nation of older people sooner rather than later. Better healthcare, preemptive management of health and the proactive wellness movement all around us will spur this trend further into becoming a nation of older people.
Data out in public domain claims we were a nation of 149 million people above the age of 60 on July 1, 2022, which means 10.5 percent of our population was in this age group. Two years have passed since, and this number must have grown. The prognosis for the years ahead seem robustly tilted to the 60+ segment. A United Nations estimate says India will host 227 million—15 percent of its population—of the 60+ by 2036. This balloons to 347 million by 2050. By the end of the century, India is set to be a nation that has 36 percent of its population as those above 60. Sixty is therefore a number to behold and cherish, a number to focus our future efforts on.
The population of 60+ Indians beats the population of all of Russia today. That’s quite large. In terms of sheer numbers, when you manage a population as large as that, it is time for everyone to wake up and take note of grey-haired folks in our midst. This holds good for governments, policymakers, the private sector, and, importantly, marketers who cater to the needs and wants of this segment. Not very strangely, each of these disparate segments that manage our politics, the economy, our culture and literally every dynamic of living society tend to get very biased against the 60+.
There seems to be a ‘productive’ and a ‘non-productive’ mindset in many. This is wrong. Those in the obvious earning age (right up to 58) are treated differently while those above it are looked at with a different lens altogether. The moment a man or woman retires, they seem to be treated differently. Literally dropped like a hot potato by the policymaker and the marketer alike. The very paradigm-oriented definition of the ‘productive person’ itself seems to be so wrong, and skewed to ‘digit-demographics’, rather than ‘spirit-demographics’, as I will call it. Time to sit up and smell the burn.
The strange thing in our society is that politics is run largely by people above 60, and the rest of all policymaking, commerce, marketing and more is run by those with a mindset skewed to younger demographics. Mostly ‘digit-demographics’ evangelists.
I strongly believe that the future is here. India and its numbers are telling us the story of today and what tomorrow will be like. Policymakers in the government need to sit up and plan to cater to the needs, wants, desires and aspirations of the 60+. This segment is today a free-spirit animal. Having gone through the ruckus of leading a life of the ‘gruhastha’, putting a family together and taking care of it, this segment is today going through the empty-nest syndrome with enough money to plan for investments and spends equally that can spur the economy further.
The 60+ is a segment with money in hand, time in hand and a mindset that is far more inclusive and expansive than that of the youngster still earning and saving and wanting to invest in a car or a flat to cater to his, her or their immediate need. This ignored segment of Indian society is really at the self-actualisation point, with a philosophy of contribution to society and economy that is more expansive than any before.
Marketers equally need to sit up and smell the future of spending and where it is going to come from. While every marketer will admit they have plans for this segment, I think it is time to re-leverage your plans and yank it out of the somnolence and the rut of thinking of the “productive” class mindset. Marketers need to cater not only to the wants, needs, desires and aspirations of the 60+, but even to their fantasies. With due apologies to Dr C K Prahalad, I would like to say, “There sure is fortune at the top of the (age) pyramid.” If nothing else, this fortune needs to get the marketer to re-think and re-leverage their attitude to the new Indian demographics and the challenge it poses.
Both policymakers and marketers need to think beyond the basic needs of the 60+ folk. The basic needs and wants are givens. These are the lowest-common-denominator items. The obvious categories of healthcare, caregivers, safety, commute and more are but the obvious building blocks. On this, one needs to build for the entertainment needs, social interventions, social inclusion and social networking needs of this segment.
The traditional marketing thoughts on items such as segmentation, targeting and positioning need to change radically in India. This business of saying ‘if I show the grey in my advertising, my brand looks old’ needs to change. The important thing to remember is society today (and more so tomorrow) is looking like an equal representation of the black-haired, the salt-and-pepper and the fully grey.
Both the policymakers at the level of the government and the marketers equally need to think and plan for every rung of the economic hierarchy of the 60+ generation. We have the rich, the middle-class and the poor in this segment. Solutions offered need to cater to each of these segments in keeping with their numbers. There are opportunities in each segment. The poor and the older (not old) have their own challenges, as do the rich and the older. Both need to be addressed with sensitivity, care, passion and empathy.
I have always maintained that what we don’t know is more important than what we know. As we stand in the middle of 2024, I do believe policymakers and marketers are stuck within the paradigm of what we know. Caught on the treadmill and the existential ‘chakravyuh’. What we don’t see is really more important than what we see and act upon today. Time to open our eyes and look at two things we don’t really see. The first is the opportunity and new needs of the Alpha generation (those born between 2010-2025) in our midst and ahead of us, and the second is the opportunity represented by the 60+ generation. These two segments will polarise attitudes, consumption and usage of public service, products, services and brands alike. The better public policy plan will be the one that includes these two segments of our brand new society. The better marketing plan will also be the one that does this right. Right now. Let’s act folks.
(Views are personal)
Harish Bijoor | Brand Guru & Founder, Harish Bijoor Consults