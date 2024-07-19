Existential peril not always a Trump card

Once more, we learn that a hole in the head is political capital. A badly aimed shot at Donald Trump on campaign trail has pushed him much closer to the White House. In India, a bit over a decade ago, Anna Hazare had similarly used the distant memory of a war wound to mesmeric effect. “Sir mein goli lagi thi (I was shot in the head),” he reminded his fans every other day during his fasts and protests. With every utterance, his support grew—and, in a way, India’s political landscape was changed by a shot fired by an unknown Pakistani soldier almost 50 years earlier.

Trump doesn’t really have a hole in the head, but his attacker’s bullet did a flyby of his headquarters and clipped an ear tip, exactly where a freshly spayed cat is nicked by the vet to signal that it has been neutered. But the Democrats won’t stoop to animal humour. The shooting has had the surprising effect of subduing rhetoric and hushing party workers on both sides.

It’s a pleasant change. Trump has always played aggressive and, divided by the question of President Joe Biden’s ability to hold office, Democrats were united only on the need to attack the orange peril as an existential threat to the idea of America. They had to call off the attacks on Trump as he was bundled off, bleeding profusely, punching the air and mouthing, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”

Trump has used the incident to prove he has no cognitive problems under fire. He has also strengthened his image as the indomitable victim. He is now a man being harried by the deep state, the law, the press and assassins, all at the same time. And it helps that a still of his shooting by Pulitzer-winning AP photographer Evan Vucci recalls the iconic World War II shot of another AP Pulitzer-winner, Joe Rosenthal, of the marines of Easy Company raising the US flag on Iwo Jima, which became the stuff of American propaganda.