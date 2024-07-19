Existential peril not always a Trump card

Once more, we learn that a hole in the head is political capital. A badly aimed shot at Donald Trump on campaign trail has pushed him much closer to the White House. In India, a bit over a decade ago, Anna Hazare had similarly used the distant memory of a war wound to mesmeric effect. “Sir mein goli lagi thi (I was shot in the head),” he reminded his fans every other day during his fasts and protests. With every utterance, his support grew—and, in a way, India’s political landscape was changed by a shot fired by an unknown Pakistani soldier almost 50 years earlier.
Trump doesn’t really have a hole in the head, but his attacker’s bullet did a flyby of his headquarters and clipped an ear tip, exactly where a freshly spayed cat is nicked by the vet to signal that it has been neutered. But the Democrats won’t stoop to animal humour. The shooting has had the surprising effect of subduing rhetoric and hushing party workers on both sides.
It’s a pleasant change. Trump has always played aggressive and, divided by the question of President Joe Biden’s ability to hold office, Democrats were united only on the need to attack the orange peril as an existential threat to the idea of America. They had to call off the attacks on Trump as he was bundled off, bleeding profusely, punching the air and mouthing, “Fight! Fight! Fight!”
Trump has used the incident to prove he has no cognitive problems under fire. He has also strengthened his image as the indomitable victim. He is now a man being harried by the deep state, the law, the press and assassins, all at the same time. And it helps that a still of his shooting by Pulitzer-winning AP photographer Evan Vucci recalls the iconic World War II shot of another AP Pulitzer-winner, Joe Rosenthal, of the marines of Easy Company raising the US flag on Iwo Jima, which became the stuff of American propaganda.
A murderous attack is an electoral trump card. In India, the Congress can thank assassins for being able to retain power twice on sticky wickets. In 1984, Indira Gandhi lost control of her Punjab plot with Operation Blue Star, but her assassination by her bodyguards ensured the unopposed transition of power to Rajiv Gandhi, the most reluctant PM of all time.
Rajiv’s prospects were not brilliant in the 1991 general election. The muck of Bofors clung to him. V P Singh had shaken up the board of the caste game. L K Advani had polarised half of India. A serious economic crisis was at hand. The only factor in his favour was that the electorate wanted political stability after the turbulence of the V P Singh and Chandra Shekhar governments. But Rajiv’s assassination at Sriperumbudur secured the government for the Congress and ensured the smooth succession to P V Narasimha Rao, the most unlikely PM ever.
In right-wing territory, a knife attack on Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 helped him win the Brazilian election. In the US, the shooting of Ronald Reagan by John Hinckley Jr in 1981 secured public support for Reaganomics. It also helped to make his huge defence budgets palatable to voters, who eventually applauded him for grinding down the USSR and ending the Cold War.
While liberals fear that Trump’s ear piercing has assured him a victory, parallels with the Indian elections suggest that it isn’t a foregone conclusion. The BJP had dressed up the 2024 election as an existential struggle for INDIA. The opposition fended off a wipeout by projecting it as an existential struggle for India. The voter’s gaze shifted from the jumla of endangered Hindus to the grim certainty of the endangered Constitution. A reassuringly large number of people, who had brought the BJP to office a decade ago on its promise of radical change, voted for continuity via the Constitution.
US voters also believe they face hard choices in an existential election. Liberals are privately ashamed of their president’s commitment to backing Israel’s genocide in Gaza. They also deplore the fact that they can’t talk about it for fear of being labelled anti-semitic, a slur used indiscriminately, like our own ‘anti-national’. They hope Trump would be a lesser evil because he has the instincts of a businessman and would wind down material support to conflicts overseas. In reality, though, business interests frequently back conflicts.
Conservative voters are desperate for change but fear that electing Trump could invite the deluge. Anxiety about America’s future is no longer the preserve of survivalists. People of various persuasions are eager to survive in a world that is changing incomprehensibly fast. The future is hard to read partly because of right-wing disinformation, which is flourishing as wildly in the US as in India.
A poll conducted a month ago found over half of Americans think their economy is dwindling under Biden, though the GDP is up. A staggering 72 percent believe that inflation is up, although it is down. And multitudes believe that it’s all the fault of Joe Biden, whose tribulations do not cease. This week, he has been careless enough to catch Covid, and will be isolated.
Facing him is the bloody but unbowed guy with an extra hole in the ear. But as India has shown this year, in an existential election, there are no certainties.
(Views are personal)
(On X @pratik_k)
Pratik Kanjilal | For years, the author has been speaking easy to a surprisingly tolerant public