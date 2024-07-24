A green cross to revitalise civil society

The election of 2024 has been reported with great fanfare. There is a conclusiveness and finality about it. In terms of numbers, if not conviction, the current regime is here to stay for the next five years. Yet, once the obviousness of the result is internalised, there is little left to say. The obviousness is fixed by the predictability of the conversation. Once the election is over, the idea of normalcy and the sense of everydayness seems empty. There is little left from the contestation of civil society and everyday politics. What is bleakest is the missingness of civil society.

The idea of civil society must go beyond formal definitions. Civil society refers not just to the organisations established by citizens; it is also a label of the ecology of interactions and fecundity of politics, as an agnostic style. It needs a polysemy of words to describe it. One is looking forward to an ecology of anecdotes, dialogues, interrogations and contestations. One is expecting a certain power of performativity, adding drama to politics. One senses a plurality, a diversity of engagements, predicting a sense of surprise. All this is missing today.

Civil society is read as noise. As communications expert Colin Cherry claims, noise is unwelcome music. It is a composite of all the ideas you do not want to hear. Noise adds to the music of everyday civics. What one misses most is the inventiveness of civil society, a talkativeness, creating spaces for politics. Memory becomes critical here, because civil society is an archive of duets, decisions and discussions. Civil society creates a diversity of plots, instructions and expectations. Some of these suggestions need further explanation.

A few years ago, Kannada author U R Ananthamurthy suggested that our ‘official’ culture needs a reinvention of UNESCO in the vernacular sense. One needs a festival of languages and their translations. Civil society sustains diversity through translations and interpretations. In fact, translation beyond the formal and the official becomes an act of trusteeship that civil society, given its sense of Babel, can perform. A multiplicity of languages sustains the diversity of oases that hardly appear in formal debates.