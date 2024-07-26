The Macroeconomic Magic of Desi Weddings

This has been a month of heavy lifting for macroeconomists—and I am not necessarily talking about the Union Budget presented earlier this week. The week before that was full of social media posts extolling the virtues of job creation and economic growth fuelled by India’s most talked-about wedding that took place 11 days before Nirmala Sitharaman presented her proposals.

Apart from 24x7 cricket and politics experts, we now have a macroeconomic species—a tribe that struggled to apply the brakes on adverse gossip floating on the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding that, as unconfirmed but gloriously similar guesstimates go, has been pegged at $600 million or about Rs 5,000 crore.

The said experts probably included people who had never heard of John Maynard Keynes, the British economist who told us how government spending can kick-start sluggish economies. All you need to do is switch the government with the Ambani family, and you have New Age Keynesianism. “The government should pay people to dig holes in the ground and then fill them up,” said the economist who famously took Britain out of the Great Depression in the 1930s. “It doesn’t matter what they do as long as the government is creating jobs.”

We had folks telling us on Facebook that wedding planners, decorators, caterers, dress designers and a whole load of other service providers found profitable opportunities as the Ambanis splurged on a months-long event that spanned pre-wedding dos, foreign cruises and other ceremonies I am not inclined to research on.

Understandably, the macroeconomic fallout included those who ordered dresses of their own or built up other expenses to attend the celebrations. Much like the Keynesian variety, wedding budgets have the multiplier effect. Besides, we are reminded that the Ambanis spent their own money, not that of taxpayers. Nuanced spoilsports may say the twain are joined at the hip by political connections. But that’s for naysayers.