The Macroeconomic Magic of Desi Weddings

This has been a month of heavy lifting for macroeconomists—and I am not necessarily talking about the Union Budget presented earlier this week. The week before that was full of social media posts extolling the virtues of job creation and economic growth fuelled by India’s most talked-about wedding that took place 11 days before Nirmala Sitharaman presented her proposals.
Apart from 24x7 cricket and politics experts, we now have a macroeconomic species—a tribe that struggled to apply the brakes on adverse gossip floating on the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding that, as unconfirmed but gloriously similar guesstimates go, has been pegged at $600 million or about Rs 5,000 crore.
The said experts probably included people who had never heard of John Maynard Keynes, the British economist who told us how government spending can kick-start sluggish economies. All you need to do is switch the government with the Ambani family, and you have New Age Keynesianism. “The government should pay people to dig holes in the ground and then fill them up,” said the economist who famously took Britain out of the Great Depression in the 1930s. “It doesn’t matter what they do as long as the government is creating jobs.”
We had folks telling us on Facebook that wedding planners, decorators, caterers, dress designers and a whole load of other service providers found profitable opportunities as the Ambanis splurged on a months-long event that spanned pre-wedding dos, foreign cruises and other ceremonies I am not inclined to research on.
Understandably, the macroeconomic fallout included those who ordered dresses of their own or built up other expenses to attend the celebrations. Much like the Keynesian variety, wedding budgets have the multiplier effect. Besides, we are reminded that the Ambanis spent their own money, not that of taxpayers. Nuanced spoilsports may say the twain are joined at the hip by political connections. But that’s for naysayers.
The positive spin on wedding expenditure should silence those who were gossiping about everything, from who showed up and who did not to how Justin Bieber—attending the event in what looked like a rural Punjabi’s underwear—did not quite match the glittering bandh-gala opulence of most celebrity male guests.
Murmured protests on the morality of ostentation are bound to get somewhat blunted by macroeconomics. One LinkedIn writer claimed she was offered incentives to write good things about the mega wedding after social inequalities and vanity became part of the chatter. We do not quite know if the macroeconomic experts answering the Rs 5,000-crore questions on the wedding were from the Ambani School of Economics or the Jio School of Public Relations, both of which do not exist. However, a reverse swing of macroeconomics that shifts spending from the exchequer to desi parents can partially address both PR issues and unemployment. But let this be said clearly: Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is not the inventor of opulence and vanity in desi weddings, though he might have just upped the microeconomic limits of celebrations.
Weeks before the Anant-Radhika wedding, share market brokerage Jefferies said that India’s wedding industry is approximately worth about Rs 10 lakh crore ($130 billion) and is second only to the food and groceries market. To put things in perspective, Mukesh and Nita Ambani accounted for only 0.005 percent of India’s annual marriage ceremony market. Jeffries says India sees about 80 lakh to a crore weddings a year, compared to 70-80 lakh in China and 20-25 lakh in the US. The Chinese, however, spend more than the other two. India may be fast heading there.
I should know a thing or two about this. I have a friend who, with his wife, started a pioneering bridal exhibition and fashion show three decades ago. “Weddings are a recession-proof industry in India,” I recall him saying. The band, the baja, and baraats do not quite stop in India, though Covid nearly managed that. I have a friend who quit a successful career as a TV journalist to start a lucrative wedding shoot company and another who gave up a software engineer’s job to become a wedding photographer. My anecdata matches the macro numbers thrown by market researchers.
Even the uninvited, substantially unwashed part of the populace can have a slice of Ambani-ness. A viral video from Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market had a shopkeeper flaunting a precious stone necklace he said was identical to one worn by Nita Ambani. Available in various colours and costing only Rs 178 apiece, this imitation jewellery may inspire more macro conversations.
What’s more, we have weddings expanding in time to include pre-wedding and post-wedding dos. Tamilians, at least the Brahmin variety, were used to a fun-and-games ceremony called nalangu. We now have added the sangeet ceremony imported from the North. The Big Fat Punjabi Wedding is now the Big Fat Pan-Desi Wedding. We may soon incorporate tribal rituals as a patriotic contribution to national integration.
We are not yet talking of post-wedding gigs that involve a public display of pregnancy. You just have to look at Instagram posts to know flaunting baby bumps has been borrowed from Western showbiz in an ever-expanding idea of marital bliss. Arguably, this is not the demand curve Keynesians speak of. Nevertheless, you could say India is always ahead of the curve in the macroeconomics of marriage.
Madhavan Narayanan
Senior journalist
(Views are personal)
(On X @madversity)