Reclaiming God’s name to protect against faketeachers

Crooked babas sometimes shame Hinduism whereas the religion’s uniqueness is followers are considered capable of forming an independent relationship with God. Saints have repeatedly stressed that ‘naam’ or ‘God’s Name’ is the only kavach or protection in this epoch of Kalyug, an era in which dharma or right conduct drops to its lowest proportion. Anticipating the festival season that restarts next month with Janmashtami, let’s recall some dharma points from Indian spiritual heritage.

Followers of Sanatana Dharma consider the Mahabharata the saar or essence of the four Vedas, which is why this itihasa or epic is called ‘the Fifth Veda’. Not only does the Mahabharata contain the Ramayana retold, but also five conversations cherished as the Pancharatna or Five Gems. Vyasa’s version of the Ramayana appears in the Vana Parva or forest section. It is one of the most popular passages in Indian literature, describing the 12 years the Pandavas spent in the forest and their adventures there.

Rishi Markandeya visited the Pandavas twice in exile, once in the Kamyaka forest to the west of the Kurukshetra plain, and another time in the Dvaitavana forest on the border of the Thar Desert. One time, his visit coincided with Krishna’s. This rishi was a favourite as he was an excellent storyteller. They liked to sit around him and enjoy story sessions. One time, Draupadi was kidnapped by Jayadratha and rescued by Bhima and Arjuna, and Yudhishthira sadly wondered if any man was ever made to suffer as him. That’s when he was told the story of how Sri Rama, a much worthier hero, was deprived of his kingdom, after which his wife was kidnapped.

Incidentally, another tale we ironically neglect is the epic of Utanka’s error. We find this episode in the Aashwamedhika Parva. As Krishna returned to Dwaraka in his chariot, he passed through “a desert ill-supplied with water”, where he chanced on a wandering ascetic, Utanka, described caustically by Vyasa as “the foremost of the learned”. You shiver in anticipatory fear as master-narrator Vyasa, with his killer instinct for ‘chiaroscuro’ or light-and-shade, just has to be setting up this seemingly incidental person for a big fall.