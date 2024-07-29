What Kargil ’99 can teach about Jammu today

The 15 Corps, the Army’s formation that oversaw the security of Kashmir and Ladakh in 1999, had an onerous responsibility. It was accountable for the LoC in Kashmir and Ladakh, as also internal security related to countering terrorism . Simultaneously, it also had Kargil, Siachen glacier and Eastern Ladakh to look after—a very tall order to be responsible for so many active fronts.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was at its peak. The Valley was flush with troops, although the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Army’s counter-terrorism mainstay, had just 36 units, 27 less than the 63 that exist today. As many as five mechanised infantry units and one armoured regiment minus their main equipment were deployed in South Kashmir. They de-inducted immediately once the Kargil operations commenced. Infiltration was one of the major threats and despite all efforts to counter, there were regular leakages across the LoC helping swell the number of terrorists. More invariably came in than those who got killed in the operations within.

I held charge of the operations, intelligence and training domains of South Kashmir, which included the highly turbulent districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Badgam. My headquarters was at Avantipur. We were fired upon every other day despite active patrolling along the periphery. On the very day I took charge, there were four areas where firefights were ongoing with terror groups. The remnants of the Afghan mercenaries still existed with some groups. Just four years before this, Al Firan had kidnapped five tourists and beheaded one of them in the Pahalgam area. The separatists were hugely emboldened because India treated them with kid gloves.

As the seriousness of the Pakistan intrusions dawned, a brigade from the Sindh Valley was detached to move to Kargil and an RR sector from Kulgam took its place. This was the beginning of the movement of troops in different directions, with the mechanised units moving out too. As it became clear that a full division size force would move to Kargil, the 8th Mountain Division from Sharifabad (North Kashmir) commenced preparations even as some of its units started to precede it in moving to Dras. However, in its wake, it left huge voids that took time to fill, almost like Jammu today. Before we could raise and deploy Kilo Force, it was my formation (Victor Force) that took over the Valley.