Talking down Israel, playing up Ukraine

US Vice-President Kamala Harris spent four years following in lockstep with the deeply questionable foreign policy of President Joe Biden. But, with her coming into her own as the Democratic presidential hopeful, the signs are that she might step out. Harris recognises, perhaps more than Biden or Republican nominee Donald Trump, that domestic voting intent is being increasingly impacted by foreign policy.
According to Richard Beck in New Left Review, Biden’s legacy has “cemented popular regional hatred against Israel for at least another generation”, ensured that a Palestinian state will not be established even after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaves office, and felled US acceptance around the world.
The writing was on the wall this week. Harris, having refused to attend Netanyahu’s self-condoning harangue in Congress, met him later—and issued a bombshell press briefing. “What has happened in Gaza over the past 9 months is devastating. The images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third or fourth time. We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering, and I will not be silent.”
Within the White House, Harris contentiously advocated for a ceasefire in Gaza. For all her giggly, camera-friendly camaraderie with Biden, this split is now unmissable. She knows a peril that Democrats acknowledged too late—that Muslim Americans in some swing states are a key to victory. As a senator, she was behind legislation to pull US support for Saudi Arabia’s hyperviolent misadventure in Yemen, and declared in 2020 that Washington needed to “fundamentally re-evaluate” its ties with Riyadh.
On the other hand, Harris agrees with Biden on Ukraine. After announcing her presidential run, her first call was to Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff. This is an appeal to tens of thousands of Ukrainian Americans in swing states like Pennsylvania.
It’s a skilful balancing act. As vice-president, Harris has made four trips to Asia and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. She reportedly broke through Biden’s recalcitrance to push his meeting with Xi in November 2023. When Western media recently tried hard to sell the line that China had begun stockpiling materiel for a war—likening it to Hitler stocking up in 1939—the narrative didn’t take, apparently because of her staunch refusal to countenance it.
“Other than Biden,” Heather Hurlburt wrote for Chatham House, “Americans must go all the way back to George H W Bush in 1989 to find a president who would take office with more foreign affairs experience than her.”
Biden and Harris are separated in age by nearly a quarter century. Their preoccupations are different: Biden’s commitment to NATO and Israel were part-and-parcel of his youth. Harris comes from a time of internationalism, even if constrained by the natural American tendency towards self-involvement. She appeals to an immigrant upswelling that, in 2022, comprised 13.9 percent of the US population.
But Trumpista circles—which tend to echo Trump’s threat to not defend NATO signatories—refer to her as a “NATO chump”. Given that she reflects Biden in his staunch opposition to Russia and alignment with Ukraine, the European Union is more sanguine about her putative presidentship than Trump’s. She isn’t about to pally up with Putin—even though bringing an expeditious end to the Russo-Ukrainian conflict would be fiscally prudent.
This brings us to why not. As Rana Foroohar wrote in Foreign Policy about a White House insider telling her, “She’s a prosecutor, not an economics person. She’s not sitting up at night reading about the post-neoliberal world order.” In short, geoeconomics—and how it impacts US domestic economics—is not among her strengths. She is somewhat waffly about Bidenomics centring on big tech and China. Trump appears far more clear-cut on Sinophobic belligerence, as his trade-defeating ‘America First’ tariffs on China showed. He seems certain to tilt the scales towards Taiwan and make up for a $19-billion weapons backlog to it.
Trump is, however, hampered by tripartite foreign policy advisers. In an analysis on the European Council on Foreign Relations website, Majda Ruge identified them as the prioritisers who have “long argued that global overstretch by the US military weakens its capacity to deter China from invading Taiwan”; the primacists “who claim America can fight several wars at the same time and should simply increase military spending”; and the restrainers who “feel that the US should reduce its global military commitments altogether”. Although he might eventually go his own impulsive way, Trump will undoubtedly get bogged down by these three incompatible narratives. So, while his economics might be predictable, his militarism might not.
Trump will worsen US relations with Iran, already poised on a razor’s edge after his unilateral abrogation of the US-Iran nuclear treaty in 2018, and the evidence-free allegation that Iran has recently been trying to kill him. Harris, however, is widely expected to de-escalate with Iran, even push for a new nuclear deal. The US needs this to take Iran off the hair-trigger mode that Israel has brought to pass. A Harris presidency, less conflagratory than a Trump one, could be historic.
(Views are personal)
(kajalrbasu@gmail.com)
Kajal Basu | Veteran journalist