The tortuous course of elections 2024

The INDIA bloc was birthed in confusion and was up against every conceivable odds a coalition could be against: the absence of a leader, an enfeebled Congress, shaky partnerships in Delhi and West Bengal, an ambivalent Left that sought to befriend the Congress in Bengal and abuse it in Kerala, and a record of losses in the state elections in the north. Where the Congress was up against the BJP in straight fights, it was a foregone conclusion who the winner was.

However, to INDIA’s credit, it overcame some of the impediments and fashioned its own narrative, which did not fall into the BJP’s provocative Hindutva and Modi-centred rhetorical trap. Within the ambit of the Congress’s 25 guarantees and Rahul Gandhi’s economic pitch, INDIA’s campaign focused on unemployment, inflation, farmers’ travails, electoral bonds and the threat to the Constitution that it alleged could eventually lead to scrapping or watering down statutory reservations.

That the BJP was stung by the stress on the Constitution was obvious when its president J P Nadda distanced his party from the RSS, which periodically insinuates that quotas must go.

In a normal ambience and on an even playing ground without institutional partisanship, such issues would have persuaded an electorate hungry for jobs and saddled with rising prices. It speaks of the times we live in that emotions founded on high-decibel propaganda and illogic should get the better of the voter’s ability to think through issues. Large swaths on the national canvas are witnessing what Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh went through in recent elections. Discontent is manifest in the head, but the heart asks for something else.

A renewed mandate for Modi and the BJP could put paid to the ambitions of the regional forces that strove for a space in INDIA and outside. If the plight of the BJD, YSRCP, AAP and even the TMC is a barometer, the survival of the state parties is at stake.

(Views are personal)

(ramaseshan.radhika@gmail.com)

Radhika Ramaseshan | Columnist and political commentator