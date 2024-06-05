How votes evolve into policies for governance

Terms such as ‘electoral mandate’ or ‘verdict’ are the most misleading expressions of what we actually deal with in democracies, for they convey the idea that ‘the people’ are in some sense ‘sovereign’ and they periodically elect ‘their’ representatives. The task of the representative in this mythical understanding of democracy is to simply represent and execute the ‘will of people’.

The reality is this mythical ‘people’ does not exist. People are simply the ruled or the governed: subjects of kings in earlier times and other citizens at best in modern democracies. Citizenship is merely the membership of a political community that entitles you to certain rights and is always the attribute of the individual—though occasionally we might loosely talk of communities too as rights-bearing entities.

Democracies relentlessly attempt to reduce populations into passive entities that can be manipulated at will by rulers or demagogues. But the reality, equally, is that the people often play their rulers or prospective rulers too. Democratic politics ties the ruler and the ruled—the ‘people’ and their ‘representative’—in a complex dynamic that results in electoral outcomes which quite often defy descriptions like mandates and verdicts.

The year 1967 constitutes a turning point in the democratic history of India. That was the time when the giant figure of Jawaharlal Nehru had already passed, as had his successor Lal Bahadur Shastri. Twenty years after independence, the ruling Congress was facing its first major crisis in terms of popular legitimacy and it lost power in nine states. The leadership issue was open at that point.