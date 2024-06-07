Why changes in Karnataka led back to 2014 tally

Karnataka was seen as one of the swing states in the Lok Sabha polls. Both the BJP and the Congress had invested a lot of time and effort to swing the state in their favour. The BJP even entered into an alliance with the JDS to ensure that the anti-Congress vote was not split. As the results came trickling in, it was clear that the Karnataka voter had ensured political takeaways for both the BJP-led alliance as well as the Congress. Neither could claim unequivocal support of the voter in the state.

It is interesting that the seat share of the three major players returned exactly to what they were in 2014. Then, too, the BJP had won 17 seats with the Congress securing nine and the JDS holding on to two. However, the similarity between 2014 and 2024 ends there. Much water has flown below the political bridge in the last decade. The impact of the BJP-JDS alliance, their campaign revolving around the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the factionalism in the state unit of the BJP, the projection and visibility of implementation of the state government’s guarantees, and of course the Prajwal Revanna embarrassment—all seem to have played a role in the results.

Save for the 2019 verdict, the scope of BJP victories over the last two decades has been in the 17 to 19 range. Similarly, save in 2019, the scope of Congress victories have been in the range of six to nine seats. The JDS has won seats in the range of two to three seats, as it has done this time too. The BJP victory has been at the lower end of the range and the Congress at the higher end.

The election in Karnataka was held in two phases, with 14 seats going to the polls in each phase. The first phase involved seats in the Old Mysore region, while the second phase covered Northern Karnataka. The first phase involved the traditional strongholds of the Congress and JDS, while the second phase covered the traditional strongholds of the BJP. Interestingly, the BJP-led alliance did well in the first phase—the BJP winning 10 seats, and the JDS and the Congress two each. On the other hand, the 14 seats in the second phase were evenly divided between the Congress and the BJP.