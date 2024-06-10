The N-Factor in political calculus

Bihar continues to confound keen observers of the state’s politics. Since the NDA had won 39 seats out of the state’s 40 seats in 2019, it was the general expectation that the alliance’s seats would decline in view of a growing anti-incumbency sentiment. An energetic campaign by the INDIA bloc had added to the expectation.

There were other reasons, too. The JDU-RJD government of Nitish Kumar as chief minister and Tejashwi as his deputy had successfully conducted a caste survey in the state in 2023 and carried it to its logical conclusion by raising the reservation limit from 50 percent to 65 percent. This became a part of Rahul Gandhi’s national campaign during his Bharat Jodo Yatra too. Since the caste survey was raised primarily by Tejashwi and then supported by others, the political dividend from it was expected to be credited into the INDIA account.

Another factor expecting a better turnout for INDIA was mass employment given to 5 lakh school teachers across caste categories in one go, a move that had been pending for long. Tejashwi brought up the issues of unemployment and inflation while campaigning at more than 200 rallies despite his adverse health condition. The RJD, known originally for its Mulsim-Yadav support base and leadership, has been including Rajput, Koeri, Dhanuk and Dalits as well. This election, it initiated the process to become an ‘A to Z party’ by including Bhumihars. Tickets were given to the upper castes, extremely backward classes and Dalits, too. It also accommodated Vikassheel Insaan Party leader Mukesh Sahani.

As things turned out, the NDA won 30 seats, with the BJP and JDU getting 12 each, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) bagging five, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) one. INDIA won nine seats, out of which the RJD bagged four, the Congress three, the Communist Party of India (Marxist- Leninist) Liberation two, and one to an independent candidate. In 2019, the RJD could not get even a single seat despite contesting 19 and having 15.68 percent of the votes; this time, its vote share increased significantly to 22.14 percent, but it did not translate proportionally into seats in an election of smaller margins.