A victory of meaning over mathematics

Rahul Gandhi realised that sometimes numbers do not add up. There is a playfulness to numbers; we are to understand it. This is called a sense of numeracy. Modi emphasised finite numbers, but politics emphasised the symbolic. A symbolic victory is a victory of meaning, and meaning is important in politics. This is the crucial moral the 2024 election taught us.

For the people of India, politics is a critical event and democratic politics is an act of faith, a ritual to be resurrected periodically. In 2024, ordinary people realised a brute number was not everything. Politics had to be meaningful—a performance, a discourse, a morality play—and people, more than politicians, saw this as an act of faith. Faith in politics was a ritual relived by ordinary political workers campaigning hard without any promissory note from the future. They sensed that every idea needed to survive for the democratic idea to survive.

One senses this in the little vignettes across the election as drama. Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar—instead of sounding like yesterday’s newspaper or crotchety old men who have had their day—seem to have re-emerged as wise, vintage politicians with a surprising future before them. The same could be said for Sharad Pawar. Supriya Sule’s victory against Ajit Pawar’s wife has the touch of the sentimental. But accumulated sentiment becomes an emotion. Politics taught us this. In many ways, the plot unravelled like an old Hindi film.

Modi outgunned them, but he could not outmanoeuvre them. There is a touch of the sentimental once again here. Maybe people feel that many of these politicians needed one last ‘chance’—a powerful polysemic word for fairness, for justice, for an equality of opportunity in a lottery like the world of politics. ‘Every man needs a chance’ could be the real slogan of Indian politics. One has to make clear that numbers may have a surprise, a context, but the ordinary man also realises there is logic to politics. There is a sense of balance. Modi and Shah get to rule. They claim the victory of numbers. Only numbers demand meaning too. The instrumental right to rule goes to BJP, but the moral and morale to the opposition parties. It is the ordinary Indian struggling beyond experts, money and power that is the winner. Ordinary man understands that politics is a game of rules that surprises.