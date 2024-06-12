The BJP’s mistake of misreading Bengal

Discrimination by the Centre against West Bengal is what even the Trinamool Congress sees in the new Narendra Modi-headed NDA government, because it has failed to give the state the respect it believes is due. Of the two members of parliament from the state inducted into the 71-member central team, neither made it as a senior. Plus, there are only two ministers in 2024, whereas in 2019 there were four.

The theme of discrimination against the state—evident in the lowering of West Bengal’s status from top priority for the BJP to a terrain of disappointment, manifest in the fact that there is no senior minister in the new Modi cabinet from the state—is just one of the many ways in which the strategy against Mamata Banerjee failed so spectacularly in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The one idea that is deeply ingrained in the hypersensitive Bengali psyche is the belief that the Centre, as in the government in New Delhi, is biased and works actively to deprive the state of many things, including a bigger share in power and a legitimate share of the pie of benefits that ought to flow into West Bengal. The belief has nothing to do with party politics; the Centre’s injustice vis-a-vis Bengal pervades the discourse even within the BJP, where a deep cleavage is now apparent between the old timers and the new imports.

That is the way the cookie crumbled.

Pitted against a vastly more experienced warrior who was fully aware of the terrain she was fighting on and the idiosyncrasies of the population, Modi gifted the election to Mamata Banerjee by rescuing her from the effects of mounting anti-incumbency as each new corruption scandal was uncovered. The formula of a double-engine sarkar’s guarantee of development, peace and better governance as well as the protection of Hindus in danger from an expanding Muslim population—used by the Trinamool Congress as a vote bank to allegedly unleash a “vote jihad”—failed.

The Modi campaign walked into the trap that Mamata Banerjee had primed and popularised through her mammoth Brigade Parade Ground rally after the election was announced. Her slogan was simple—it was a call to the touchy Bengalis to dismiss anti-Bengal forces, “Banglar garjan, Bangla birodhider bisorjon (Bengal’s roar is the immersion of anti-Bengali forces).”