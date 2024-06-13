A democracy of trivialities

Current events are at once mind-bending and utterly commonplace. In the recent Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak-Anshul Kumar controversy, we witness a competitive shaming and a contest grounded in the discourse of marginality. Neoliberal education is crisscrossed with the contradictions of promising social mobility to the marginal, alongside an acculturation full of discipline and punishment, putatively granting access to the subtleties or trivialities of socio-cultural correctness.

These contradictions become even more fraught when the interlocutors straddle different cultural iterations of diversity. While Spivak is one of the most iconic Brahmin-born American academics committed to the figure of the ‘subaltern’, Kumar is a Bahujan-Dalit studying at one of the most prestigious public universities in India.

The neoliberal discourse of accommodation of minorities in India is relatively recent, coinciding with a cunning overlap between the entry of Bahujan-Dalits into the public university (the Mandal Commission education quota implemented in 2006) as well as of private players in the higher education market. Despite the significant contribution of reservations in creating a measure of inclusivity, social diversity was never a part of a self-conscious rhetoric or branding.

The Spivak-Anshul Kumar exchange evinces this more commodified language of diversity. The Bahujan-Dalit’s refusal to learn ‘trivialities’ could be read as dramatising the practical difficulties faced by the neoliberal model of education, which simultaneously promises standardised outcomes as well as unbridled self-expression. Kumar’s style of interrogation shows that the two don’t go together. Spivak finds him rude and demands he pronounce sociologist William Du Bois’ name correctly. While her insistence on correct pronunciation may be justified, correcting him again and again in a manner that forestalls the question he is clearly intent on asking suggests the use of academic protocols for an ad hominem attack on his credibility.