Narratives that changed the poll wind

Why didn’t the BJP meet its expectations in the recent Lok Sabha elections? While Narendra Modi’s opponents celebrate for apparent reasons, the results have undoubtedly left BJP supporters surprised, stunned, or both.

For many of Modi’s supporters, ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’ was a battle cry, a motivational prop for an ambitious target. A comfortable majority was, however, taken for granted. The 240 tally left them bewildered, scurrying for reasons responsible for this unexpected poll outcome.

While in a democracy the voter is the kingmaker, the electoral setback forced the Modi fan club to introspect. The unexpected loss was attributed to several factors, including alienation of party karyakartas because of their neglect by leaders, selection of bad candidates, wholesale lateral entry of outsiders to the fold, resulting in heartburn in cadres, and alleged indifference of the RSS to the election process.

Some of these reasons are valid but hardly impact the poll outcome. Were Congress and other constituents of the INDI Alliance free from these faults? Was everything hunky-dory with the BJP during the 2019 polls? In this respect, 2024 wasn’t very different from 2019.