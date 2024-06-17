The intrusive Indian’s passion to connect

In the beginning, we were all alone. And then we came together. First in sets of two. Some committed, some did not. Some committed for a while and moved on when the time came. The bound unit of two became more as we had children. And that became the family. Then we made friends. And we lived close to the ones we liked. We went out together, ate together, and celebrated and mourned together as well. And then came marriage as an institution. Those who committed themselves to it bound themselves to the norms of fidelity and more. Society institutionalised it with rituals of every kind. Even punishments for those who strayed.

And then the governments of the land took over the task of governing society, listing the do’s and don’ts, and even creating detailed laws to follow. In came the rule of law. Even as all this happened, families grew, as did societies. Those who lived in close-knit societies gave themselves names that identified themselves as being more homogenous among the heterogeneous. Societies became regions and regions became states. And then the states got together and made the country. The smallest unit of society is the individual and the largest is all of mankind then. Add to it animal-kind and plant-kind as well, if you will. And we are complete as a universe.

I just visited an uncle of mine after a long while. We sat down over a cup of coffee and chatted. We spent 40 minutes of quality time. In these forty minutes, he told me everything about his side of the family and probed into every little bit that related to mine. Nothing was off-limits. Everything had to be spoken. He then took me across to meet his friends at the club. A motley group of nine quizzed the life out of me. It was not only about what I do, but about literally every aspect of life, money, investments, land, health, friendships, contacts and even my attitudinal disposition to politics, religion and more. Global warming and AI were included as top-up quizzes. The only subject left out of the discussion was sex. I don’t know why though. I left that evening exhausted.