US tariff war on China subverts WTO rules

This May, the Biden administration unilaterally increased tariffs on 14 Chinese products, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, semiconductors, solar cells, select medical products, minerals, steel and aluminium, valued at $18 billion. These increases, between 50 and 100 percent, were introduced using Section 301 of the US Trade Act, 1974. The administration thus undermined its commitment to the World Trade Organization (WTO) to refrain from taking unilateral action against member nations. Most increases would take effect this year on August 1, while higher tariffs on semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries would be introduced from 2025 and 2026, respectively.

US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai argued the action was due to China’s “unfair technology transfer-related policies and practices that continue to burden US commerce and harm workers and businesses.”

Two issues arise from this action, namely, the raison d’être for its action, and the larger implications for the rules-based multilateral system that prohibits WTO members from taking such actions.

The manner in which the Biden administration launched this offensive against the US’s largest trade partner reflects a steep escalation of conflicts of interest between the two superpowers. One of the main factors is China has stolen a march over the US in key areas of technology, especially in green energy and semiconductors, that would be the drivers of the global economy for the next several decades.

Over the past few years, China has been focusing on the use of advanced technologies, especially in the sectors the US administration has targeted by raising tariffs to extend its dominance as an industrial power. The import of this approach was underlined by President Xi Jinping in 2023, when he emphasised the need to integrate scientific and technological innovation that could lead to the “development of strategic emerging and future industries, and accelerate the formation of new-quality productive forces”.