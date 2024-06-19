Cracks in the foundation of India’s research landscape

“Research is formalised curiosity. It’s poking and prying with purpose.”

— Zora Neale Hurston

In its 2024 election manifesto, the BJP promised, or rather, gave a ‘Modi ki guarantee’ to provide quality education in India. This includes establishing new institutions, using technology, providing skill training and issuing One Nation, One Student IDs. And going ahead with its ‘one nation’ leitmotif, the government is also pushing for a One Nation, One Entrance Test for PhD students.

Let’s begin with the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for the National Eligibility Test (NET). They allow universities to use NET scores for admissions to PhD programmes, substituting the need for separate entrance tests conducted. However, upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that this initiative may serve as a means for the government to exert control over the autonomy of universities. Implementing these guidelines aligns with a broader trend of governmental intervention in academic affairs.

This move parallels other instances, like the recent alteration of syllabi to exclude portions of Mughal history from NCERT textbooks, reflecting an ideologically driven approach to education. As well as the discontinuation of scholarships like the Maulana Azad National Fellowships for minorities. This raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to fostering equitable higher education. I have raised this issue multiple times in parliament, but it continues to be ignored, indicating a disregard for voices of marginalised communities within the academic sphere.

In the December 2023 NET exam, nearly 6.95 lakh candidates appeared. This serves as a gateway for students to pursue PhD degrees or become assistant professors. However, a fundamental question arises: Is NET an appropriate measure of a student’s research skills? The exam primarily consists of MCQs. This raises concerns about its efficacy in evaluating research skills. MCQs tend to be straightforward and often test rote learning rather than critical thinking.